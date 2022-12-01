Asus enterprise-grade ExpertBook laptops launched in India with 12th Gen Intel processing power

Asus recently dropped its enterprise focused ExpertBook portfolio of laptops in India. The line-up consists of the ExpertBook B5, B7, B2, B3, and 12th Generation B9 and B1.

According to Asus, “The new laptops are optimized to enhance productivity and deliver a powerful yet smooth experience with versatile convertible and workstation requirements designed for hybrid working.”

The Asus ExpertBook B5, ExpertBook B7 Flip, ExpertBook B2, ExpertBook B3 Flip, ExpertBook B14, and ExpertBook B9 are powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors. Considering the ExpertBook laptops are enterprise-grade machines, consumers will have to reach out to Asus for pricing information.

ExpertBook B5

The ExpertBook B5 and B5 Flip feature Intel’s latest 12th Gen Core i7 P-series 28W high-performance processor with Thunderbolt 4, Iris Xe graphics, up to 40 GB of fast DDR5 RAM, and fast Wi-Fi 6. The ExpertBook B5 and B5 Flip have stunning 14-inch screen with Full-HD resolution and anti-glare coating. Both B5 and B5 Flip have built-in noise-cancelling microphones. They also come with robust security features to ensure that confidential and private data is well protected. The B5 and B5 Flip models surpass industry thresholds like the MIL-STD 810H U.S. military standard.

ExpertBook B7 Flip

The ExpertBook B7 Flip is built for productivity and powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 P series processor with up to 64 GB of fast DDR5 RAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop also includes the latest Wi-Fi 6 interconnectivity AND enhanced with ASUS Wi-Fi Master Premium.

The ExpertBook B7 comes with up to a 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) anti-glare touchscreen with a wide 16:10 aspect ratio that is protected by Corning glass. The notebook is built using magnesium-aluminium alloy structural reinforcement for increased chassis strength. The ExpertBook B7 also meets the MIL-STD 810H US military standards for durability. Asus also offers a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 chip that stores passwords and encryption keys for added security.

ExpertBook B2

The ExpertBook B2 is available with either a 14-inch/15.6-inch display and flip/clamshell options. The clamshell ExpertBook B2 features power of 12th Generation Intel Core vPro processors options. The laptop is customizable between 12th Gen Intel Core i3 – i7 processors to meet various enterprise needs and comes with 2 x SO-DIMM, total memory up to 64 GB DDR4 3200 MHz. Hardware options include an IR HD webcam that supports face recognition, a smart card reader, a backlit keyboard featuring the ergonomic Asus SensePoint pointing nub, and a hardware TMP 2.0 chip.

ExpertBook B9

The ExpertBook B9 devices are powered by the new and high-performance 12th Gen Intel Core processors (up to a Core i7) with Iris Xe graphics. It features up to 32 GB LPDDR5 5200 MHz, Wi-Fi 6, and storage up to dual 2 TB SSDs with support from RAID 0 and RAID 1 technology. ExpertBook B9 packs a 66 Wh battery in a slim and light profile, weighing 1005 grams and measuring 14.9mm thick. The notebook sports a 14-inch NanoEdge display and a webcam for video calls as well as an infrared camera and smart proximity sensor for fast biometric face login.

ExpertBook B14

The ExpertBook B1400 is upgraded to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, with support of up to 48 GB of RAM, and hybrid SSD + HDD (up to 1TB SSD + 2TB HDD) storage support. ExpertBook B1400 weighs only 1.45kg and has a comprehensive selection of ports – Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI, LAN, microSD, and an audio combo jack. It features the latest ultra-demanding MIL-STD 810H US military standard. Its aluminium-alloy lid, power-key fingerprint sensor, shielded webcam, and TPM 2.0 for added security.