Apple working on new 9-inch iPad mini, AR Glasses; 10.8-inch iPad: Report

Apple may soon launch two new affordable iPads. According to a new report, Apple is working on a new iPad mini with a larger screen and an affordable 10.8-inch iPad.

Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in his latest investor note, has revealed that Apple will launch a new 10.8-inch iPad in the second half of 2020. This new iPad is likely to place the affordable 10.2-inch iPad that is available for Rs 29,900 in India. It is unclear if Kuo is referring to the upcoming10.8-inch iPad as the rumoured iPad Air, which was previously tipped to launch in 2020. If that is the case, then the iPad Air could feature a mini-LED display, as previously rumoured.

The iPad mini is also tipped to get a bigger screen that could be anywhere between 8.5-9 inches, reported 9to5Mac. The currently-available iPad mini features a 7.9-inch screen with a Home button for Touch ID. It is possible that Apple could narrow the bezels on the iPad mini and perhaps even remove the home button to retain the form factor. Kuo did not reveal the exact launch month but believes that the smaller iPad will launch during the first half of 2021.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Apple is also working on launching its Augmented Reality (AR) glasses sometime in 2022 ‘at the earliest’. The report explains that Apple Glasses will be tricky and expensive to manufacture because of the multi-layered approach to “create innovative MR/AR” user experiences.

