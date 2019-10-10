Apple to launch new iPad Pro with ToF sensor, AR headset and iPhone SE 2 early 2020

Apple would reportedly launch an Augmented Reality (AR) headset and a new iPad Pro next year. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed the launch timeline for both the Apple products in his latest investor note.

Kuo claims that the new iPad Pro would launch in early 2020, most likely during the first quarter, says a report by MacRumors. Apple has previously launched its new products and hardware in March. Going by Kuo’s claims, it is possible that the new iPad Pro could be launched during the same timeline.

The highlight upgrade, apart from performance internals, would be the addition of a 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor in the camera unit. The ToF sensor is similar to the TrueDepth sensor found on iPhones. The addition of a new ToF sensor would mean better depth mapping for AR apps.

The analyst also revealed that Apple would launch an AR headset during Q2 2020. Few references of the AR headset have been found in iOS 13’s beta code. Kuo had previously predicted that Apple would begin production of the AR headset by the end of 2019 and few reports also suggested an early 2020 arrival. He says that Apple would partner with third-party brands to release the first headset.