Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max: Specifications, India Price, Availability

Here are the detailed specifications of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple has unveiled the latest generation of iPhones, namely the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. These three iPhones come with a slew of features and upgrades over the previous generation.

The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max feature a triple camera setup and have a bigger battery. The iPhone 11, which is the most affordable iPhone launched last night, now features a dual-camera setup. Here are the detailed specifications of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
ParametersiPhone 11iPhone 11 ProiPhone 11 Pro Max
Display6.1-inch Liquid Retina5.8-inch Super Retina XDR6.5-inch Super Retina XDR
Resolution828 x 17921125 x 24361242 x 2688
ProcessorApple A13 BionicApple A13 BionicApple A13 Bionic
RAMNANANA
Storage64GB/ 128GB/ 512GB64GB/256GB/512GB64GB/256GB/512GB
Rear Camera12MP f/1.8 primary + 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view.12 MP f/1.8 primary + 12 MP f/2.0 telephoto +12 MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view.12 MP f/1.8 primary + 12 MP f/2.0 telephoto +12 MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view.
Front Camera12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording
BatteryNA. An hour more than iPhone XRNA. Four hours more than iPhone XS.NA. Five hours more than iPhone XS.
ColoursWhite, Black, Purple, PRODUCT (RED), Yellow and Green.Space Grey, Gold, Silver, Midnight Green.Space Grey, Gold, Silver, Midnight Green
PriceRs 64,900 for iPhone 11 64GB variantRs 99,900 for iPhone 11 Pro 64GB variantRs 1,09,900 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB variant
The Apple iPhone 11 lineup would go on sale in India starting September 27. 

First Published on Sep 11, 2019 12:04 pm

tags #Apple #smartphones #video

