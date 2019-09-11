Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max: Specifications, India Price, Availability

Apple has unveiled the latest generation of iPhones, namely the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. These three iPhones come with a slew of features and upgrades over the previous generation.

Parameters iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max Display 6.1-inch Liquid Retina 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR Resolution 828 x 1792 1125 x 2436 1242 x 2688 Processor Apple A13 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic RAM NA NA NA Storage 64GB/ 128GB/ 512GB 64GB/256GB/512GB 64GB/256GB/512GB Rear Camera 12MP f/1.8 primary + 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view. 12 MP f/1.8 primary + 12 MP f/2.0 telephoto +12 MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view. 12 MP f/1.8 primary + 12 MP f/2.0 telephoto +12 MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view. Front Camera 12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording 12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording 12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording Battery NA. An hour more than iPhone XR NA. Four hours more than iPhone XS. NA. Five hours more than iPhone XS. Colours White, Black, Purple, PRODUCT (RED), Yellow and Green. Space Grey, Gold, Silver, Midnight Green. Space Grey, Gold, Silver, Midnight Green Price Rs 64,900 for iPhone 11 64GB variant Rs 99,900 for iPhone 11 Pro 64GB variant Rs 1,09,900 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB variant

Rs 599 for first year

The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max feature a triple camera setup and have a bigger battery. The iPhone 11, which is the most affordable iPhone launched last night, now features a dual-camera setup. Here are the detailed specifications of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.The Apple iPhone 11 lineup would go on sale in India starting September 27.