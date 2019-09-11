Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max: Specifications, India Price, Availability

Here are the detailed specifications of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Apple has unveiled the latest generation of iPhones, namely the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. These three iPhones come with a slew of features and upgrades over the previous generation.The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max feature a triple camera setup and have a bigger battery. The iPhone 11, which is the most affordable iPhone launched last night, now features a dual-camera setup. Here are the detailed specifications of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
|Parameters
|iPhone 11
|iPhone 11 Pro
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|Display
|6.1-inch Liquid Retina
|5.8-inch Super Retina XDR
|6.5-inch Super Retina XDR
|Resolution
|828 x 1792
|1125 x 2436
|1242 x 2688
|Processor
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Apple A13 Bionic
|RAM
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Storage
|64GB/ 128GB/ 512GB
|64GB/256GB/512GB
|64GB/256GB/512GB
|Rear Camera
|12MP f/1.8 primary + 12MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view.
|12 MP f/1.8 primary + 12 MP f/2.0 telephoto +12 MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view.
|12 MP f/1.8 primary + 12 MP f/2.0 telephoto +12 MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view.
|Front Camera
|12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording
|12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording
|12MP with 4K 60fps and 120 fps slow-motion video recording
|Battery
|NA. An hour more than iPhone XR
|NA. Four hours more than iPhone XS.
|NA. Five hours more than iPhone XS.
|Colours
|White, Black, Purple, PRODUCT (RED), Yellow and Green.
|Space Grey, Gold, Silver, Midnight Green.
|Space Grey, Gold, Silver, Midnight Green
|Price
|Rs 64,900 for iPhone 11 64GB variant
|Rs 99,900 for iPhone 11 Pro 64GB variant
|Rs 1,09,900 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB variant
