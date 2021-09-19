MARKET NEWS

Apple reveals battery size of iPhone 13 series; Pro Max has 18% more battery capacity

On average, the iPhone 13 series has a 13 percent bigger battery as compared to its predecessor.

Moneycontrol News
September 19, 2021 / 06:03 PM IST
(Image: News18 Creative)

Apple tends to put a major focus on the chipset, cameras, software, and displays of its iPhones. However, the one thing that is primarily missing from Apple’s keynotes is details about the devices’ battery capacity, until now.

9to5 Mac recently discovered details about the battery capacity on the latest iPhone 13 models thanks to a product information sheet posted on Apple’s behalf to hazardous material information and response company Chemtrec’s website.

The sheet shows that the batteries on the new iPhone 13 models have gotten significantly bigger since last year’s iPhone 12 series. On average, the iPhone 13 series has a 13 percent bigger battery as compared to its predecessor. The document reveals battery sizes in watt-hours rather than traditional milliamp hours.

The information about the iPhone 13 series batteries comes directly from the source as Apple says it provides this information to Chemtrec to help carriers comply with regulations. Thanks to some calculations from the folks at GizChina, we also got a look at the approximate battery capacity of the iPhone 13 series in ‘mAh’.
ModelBattery Capacity WHRBattery Capacity MAH
iPhone 1312.41Whr3,265 mAh
iPhone 13 mini9.57Whr2,500 mAh
iPhone 13 Pro11.97Whr3,150 mAh
iPhone 13 Pro Max16.75Whr4,400mAh
The batteries of the iPhone 13 series are approximately 13 percent bigger than their respective predecessors. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have an 11 percent and 18 percent bigger battery than the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Additionally, the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 have a 9 percent and 15 percent bigger battery than the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12.
Tags: #Apple #iPhones #smartphones
first published: Sep 19, 2021 06:03 pm

