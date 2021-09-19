Apple reveals battery size of iPhone 13 series; Pro Max has 18% more battery capacity

(Image: News18 Creative)

Apple tends to put a major focus on the chipset, cameras, software, and displays of its iPhones. However, the one thing that is primarily missing from Apple’s keynotes is details about the devices’ battery capacity, until now.

9to5 Mac recently discovered details about the battery capacity on the latest iPhone 13 models thanks to a product information sheet posted on Apple’s behalf to hazardous material information and response company Chemtrec’s website.

The sheet shows that the batteries on the new iPhone 13 models have gotten significantly bigger since last year’s iPhone 12 series. On average, the iPhone 13 series has a 13 percent bigger battery as compared to its predecessor. The document reveals battery sizes in watt-hours rather than traditional milliamp hours.

Model Battery Capacity WHR Battery Capacity MAH iPhone 13 12.41Whr 3,265 mAh iPhone 13 mini 9.57Whr 2,500 mAh iPhone 13 Pro 11.97Whr 3,150 mAh iPhone 13 Pro Max 16.75Whr 4,400mAh