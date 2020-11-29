Apple iPad Pro 2021 models could come with 5G technology: Report

Apple iPad Pro models launching in 2021 are likely to come with support for 5G mmWave technology. The 5G spectrum offers faster speeds compared to sub-6GHz 5G that offers a better range at relatively slower speeds. Apple iPhone 12 models in the US also come with the same mmWave technology for 5G networks.

Apple was reportedly developing its own mmWave Antenna in Package (AiP), according to a DigiTimes report. The publication states that Apple has been successful in developing its custom mmWave AiP module. This could help Apple include the tech in its other products other than the iPhone models starting next year.

The upcoming iPad Pro models launching in 2021, too, are likely to feature this mmWave tech as Apple typically introduces new tech in its “Pro” iPad range. The LiDAR scanner for AR-related functions was first introduced on the iPad Pro 2020 and then on the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Recently, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be the first Apple product to feature a mini-LED display. The company is said to be accelerating the adoption of mini-LED panels because the current testings yield better results than expected. A mini-LED display will offer a rich wide colour gamut, high contrast ratios, high dynamic range, and localised dimming. The mini-LED is also expected to result in thinner panels that are more power-efficient and do not suffer from burn-in like OLED.