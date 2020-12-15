Apple iOS 14.3 Update: New features and how to upgrade to iOS 14.3

Apple recently released the iOS 14.3 software version, which fixed major issues, while bringing new features to the platform. The latest version of iOS brings the new ProRAW feature for the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max as well as introduces privacy information on the App Store. Apple also released WatchOS 7.2 for Apple Watch users.

Apple notes that the latest iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 gives the Apple Watch the ability to monitor and classify cardio fitness. Apple Watch users can view their cardio fitness level in the Health app on iPhone and receive a notification on Apple Watch if it falls within the low range. With watchOS 7, Apple Watch uses multiple sensors to estimate an expanded range of cardio fitness as users walk throughout the day, whether or not they are tracking a workout.

Jeff Williams, Apple’s Chief Operating Officer, said; “Cardio fitness is increasingly recognised as a powerful predictor of overall health, and with today’s update to watchOS 7, we are making it even more accessible to more people. Using its advanced sensors, Apple Watch now brings estimation of low cardio fitness levels from clinics directly to a user’s wrist, so people have more insight into how they can improve their long-term health through daily activity.”

The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max’s cameras have gotten even better with the latest iOS update. ProRAW combines the editing flexibility of RAW with Apple’s computational photography features like Deep Fusion and Smart HDR. ProRAW can be used with all of the rear cameras on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max and will also work with Night mode.

The release of iOS 14.3 also included support for Apple Fitness+, the company’s new fitness service, and AirPods Max, Apple’s first over-the-ear headphones. The rollout of iOS 14.3 is the biggest release since Apple rolled out iOS 14 in September.

How to upgrade to iOS 14.3?

Once your Wi-Fi has a stable Internet connection, head on over to the Settings apps > General Tab > Software update option. Once you click the software update option, the iOS 14.3 version will be visible. Lastly, simply hit download and install to upgrade.