Apple AirPods Max launched in India for Rs 59,900, goes on sale starting December 15

AirPods Max will support Apple devices running iOS 14.3 or later, iPadOS 14.3 or later, macOS Big Sur 11.1 or later, watchOS 7.2 or later, or tvOS 14.3 or later.

Apple on December 8 launched the all new AirPods Max wireless headphones, which is essentially AirPods with an over-the-ear design.

The new Apple AirPods Max will be available to order for $549 starting December 8, with shipping beginning next week, i.e., December 15.

Its India price has been confirmed at Rs 59,900.

The AirPods Max boasts of a custom acoustic design, H1 chips, and active noise cancellation feature among others. The device comes in five metallic shades - space grey, silver, sky blue, green, and pink.

“With AirPods Max, we are bringing that magical AirPods experience to a stunning over-ear design with high-fidelity audio. The custom acoustic design, combined with powerful H1 chips, and advanced software enable AirPods Max to use computational audio to wirelessly deliver the ultimate personal listening experience,” said Greg Joswiak, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Apple.

AirPods Max pricing and availability

AirPods Max are available to order from December 8 for $549 from apple.com and in the Apple Store app in the US along with 25 other countries. Its India price has been confirmed at Rs 59,900.

AirPods Max design

The new Apple AirPods Max comes with a stainless-steel headband that provides strength and flexibility and has a knit mesh canopy, designed to distribute weight and reduce pressure. The ear cups are attached to the headband in a way it can pivot and rotate independently to fit the user’s head, while the acoustically engineered memory foam on them helps create an effective seal to deliver immersive sound.

The Digital Crown of the AirPods Max, inspired by the Apple Watch, helps with precise volume control, play, pause, or skip tracks, answer and end phone calls, and activate Siri.

Apple Watch SE Review: Best Smartwatch For IPhone Or Should You Pick Apple Watch Series 6?

AirPods Max comes with a soft, slim Smart Case that helps preserve battery charge when not in use.

AirPods Max will support Apple devices running iOS 14.3 or later, iPadOS 14.3 or later, macOS Big Sur 11.1 or later, watchOS 7.2 or later, or tvOS 14.3 or later.

AirPods Max features:

AirPods Max uses Adaptive EQ to adjust the sound as per the fit and seal of the ear cushions.

Active noise cancellation helps deliver immersive sound.

Users can switch to Transparency mode to listen to music while hearing the environment around them. Users can switch from Active Noise Cancellation mode to Transparency mode by pressing the noise control button once.

The spatial audio feature with dynamic head tracking helps place sounds anywhere in a space, thereby delivering a theatre-like experience even when the user’s head moves.

Additionally, AirPods Max can automatically detect when they are placed on a user’s head using optical and position sensors. Using this technology, AirPods Max can pause audio once removed or even when the user lifts one ear cup.

Automatic switching helps users move sound between iPhone, iPad, and Mac. For instance, users can take a call on iPhone while playing music on Mac as the AirPods Max will automatically switch over.