Apple event on September 15 | New iPad models, Apple Watch Series 6, iPhone 12 launch: What to expect from ‘Time Flies’ event

Apple is hosting a special “Time Flies” event on September 15. At the Apple event, the company is expected to unveil two new iPads and Apple Watch Series 6, according to a recent leak. Will the iPhone 12 launch on September 15? What can we expect from the Apple Time Flies event? Here is everything you need to know.

Apple event on September 15: What to expect from the 'Time Flies' event

Apple’s official invite for the Time Flies event on September 15 hints that the event will be focused on unveiling new iPad and Apple Watch products. While there is no official confirmation, leaked information by Jon Prosser states that the Apple launch event on September 15 will include two new iPad models and an affordable Apple Watch SE alongside the Apple Watch Series 6.

Codenames and sizes of the supposed Apple Watch SE were shared by Prosser. As per the leaked information, the Apple Watch SE will have two variants (GPS and Cellular), each having two size options of 42mm and 44mm.

Regarding the Apple Watch Series 6, rumours point to the addition of new health features rather than a design overhaul. Apple Watch Series 6 is said to sport the same design as the Series 5 but come with new features like Blood Oxygen monitoring, Sleep tracking, and improved ECG.

The new Apple Watch models could also be launched as Apple Watch for the standard “SE” model and Apple Watch Pro for the Apple Watch Series 6.

Not much is known about the new iPad Air. We can expect Apple to launch the new iPad with a faster processor and thinner bezels around the display. The new iPad is said to look a lot like the premium iPad Pro 2020. The iPad will have thinner bezels around the display, which is said to be 10.8-inch in size if rumours are to be believed. The iPad is also likely to ditch Touch ID and the Home Button in favour of Face ID that is located above the display. The design schematics also show that iPad 2020 will have magnetic connectors on the back for Magic Keyboard support.

Will the new iPhone 12 launch at the Apple event on September 15?

Regarding the iPhone 12 launch, both Prosser and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple is unlikely to launch new iPhones at the September 15 event. The four new iPhone 12 models are likely to launch on October 12, if previous reports are to be believed.