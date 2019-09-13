App
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple discontinues iPhone XS Max in India after the launch of iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple has not reduced the price of iPhone XS Max in India as it did for other iPhones.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple has launched the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The smartphones goes on sale starting September 27 in India. Before the sale begins, Apple has discontinued the iPhone XS Max in India.

Before iPhone 11 Pro Max, the iPhone XS Max was the most premium iPhone available for purchase in India. The smartphone was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 1,09,900 and went up to Rs 1,44,900 for the 512GB storage variant. While stocks last, the iPhone XS Max would be available for purchase. Apple has not reduced the price of iPhone XS Max in India as it did for other iPhones. 

The smaller iPhone XS, which was launched alongside the iPhone XS Max, has received a price cut along with iPhone XR, iPhone 8 and iPhone 7.

Close

The iPhone 11 Pro Max would replace the iPhone XS Max as the most premium iPhone for Rs 1,09,900. If you compare the iPhone XS Max with the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the latest iPhone gets a brighter display, a faster processor with a bigger battery and an additional camera sensor.

related news

To recall the iPhone XS Max specifications, it features a 6.5-inch Super Retina display with a notch for the Face ID. It comes powered with the Apple A12 Bionic chip with 4GB RAM and 64GB/ 256GB/ 512GB storage options. The iPhone XS Max has dual 12MP cameras at the back and a 7MP selfie camera.

The iPhone XS Max boots on iOS 12 out of the box and would get iOS 13 upon release.

First Published on Sep 13, 2019 04:19 pm

tags #Apple #smartphones

