Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale will be held on August 6-7 in India

Amazon India has just announced the schedule for its mega Prime Day 2020 sale through a microsite. Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale has typically been held simultaneously across different countries. However, the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the retailer’s plans. However, the retail chain has announced that Prime Day 2020 in the US will be delayed until later this year.

Amazon confirmed that its Prime Day sale would be held on August 6 and 7 in India. Amazon India will be offering a 10-percent discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cardholders will receive flat 5-percent reward points on all transactions.

Amazon will offer deals on products across several categories, while several new product launches are set to take place during Prime Day 2020. Alongside a huge list of deals on products, Amazon is also bringing new movie releases for Prime Video subscribers. Amazon will also offer celebrity curated music playlists through Prime Music.

The microsite also states that the deals on products will be unveiled, starting July 23. This will be Amazon’s fourth Prime Day sale in India and will bring big discounts on several products. Amazon Prime members will also receive additional benefits during the sale, including “exclusive and early access to deals” as well as free, fast delivery.

An Amazon Prime membership costs Rs 129 per month and Rs 999 annually. Prime membership also offers access to Amazon Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading.