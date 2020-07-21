App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale will be held on August 6-7 in India

Prime Day 2020 has been delayed in the US until later this year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amazon India has just announced the schedule for its mega Prime Day 2020 sale through a microsite. Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale has typically been held simultaneously across different countries. However, the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the retailer’s plans. However, the retail chain has announced that Prime Day 2020 in the US will be delayed until later this year.

Amazon confirmed that its Prime Day sale would be held on August 6 and 7 in India. Amazon India will be offering a 10-percent discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cardholders will receive flat 5-percent reward points on all transactions.

Amazon will offer deals on products across several categories, while several new product launches are set to take place during Prime Day 2020. Alongside a huge list of deals on products, Amazon is also bringing new movie releases for Prime Video subscribers. Amazon will also offer celebrity curated music playlists through Prime Music.

Close

The microsite also states that the deals on products will be unveiled, starting July 23. This will be Amazon’s fourth Prime Day sale in India and will bring big discounts on several products. Amazon Prime members will also receive additional benefits during the sale, including “exclusive and early access to deals” as well as free, fast delivery.

related news

An Amazon Prime membership costs Rs 129 per month and Rs 999 annually. Prime membership also offers access to Amazon Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 04:08 pm

tags #Amazon

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.