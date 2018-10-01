2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross to sport new 1.9-litre turbocharged engine

The facelifted Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has been on sale in international markets for a while and now more than two years after its initial launch in India in 2016, the upgrade seems to be getting ready for the Indian market.

There is no official word out on facelift but spy images doing the rounds of the internet state otherwise. Isuzu will be launching the MU-X before the D-Max to rival SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour as well as the Mahindra XUV700.

The facelifted version available in the international market features changes on both the outside as well as inside along with a new, slightly more powerful engine.

On the outside, the D-Max features a redesigned front fascia featuring a new grille and a bumper section. The top-end ‘High’ variant will feature more upgrades like tail lamps with LED elements, fog lamps, chrome finished rear bumper and a revised tail gate. Also on offer are bigger 18-inch rims.

The interior may see a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system replacing the old 7-inch unit. The instrument cluster will also be updated along with the upholstery. Safety features include ABS, electronic stability control, hill-start assist, descent control and traction control.

Mechanically, the facelifted D-Max could get a 1.9-litre VGS turbocharged diesel engine churning out 150 hp and 350 Nm of torque. The engine could be mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox.

In India, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has no direct competition. The pick-up truck currently retails at a starting price of Rs 14.82 lakh (ex-showroom), so expect a slight bump up in prices.