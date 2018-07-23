App
you are here: HomeNewsScience
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 08:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India to start manufacturing bulk solar cells to power satellites in space

These cells are highly sophisticated and efficient unlike the conventional solar cells used for generating electricity on land.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Strengthening India's astronomical presence in the world, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has decided to mass-produce the technology for space solar cells in India. In order to start mass production of these cells, ISRO has imported technology from the US and will be manufacturing it with the help of several industries.

As per a report in The Times of India, solar cells help to power a satellite in space and keep it functional till its lifespan. These cells are highly sophisticated and efficient unlike the conventional solar cells used for generating electricity on land. The contract has been given to Bharat Electronics Ltd. The mass-production of solar cells will be conducted at an Isro facility in Bengaluru under the supervision of Isro scientists.

K Sivan, chairman of ISRO, explained the reason for the indigenisation of solar cells saying at present, India is totally dependent on the US imports for the satellites. Moreover, we still face many restrictions for importing solar cells in bulk. The satellite programme will come to a standstill if due to some reasons, the import of the critical component stops.

With regards to cost, the ISRO chief said that about 1,500 solar cells are needed for producing a small remote sensing satellite. Around 10,000-15,000 solar cells are imported for a big satellite like Gsat (communication satellite). In order to develop the country’s heaviest satellite Gsat-11, around 20,000 imported solar cells were used by Isro.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 08:51 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #science #Technology #Trending News

