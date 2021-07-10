Yogi praises PM Modi for record number of OBC ministers in Union Cabinet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh (File image: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 10 complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for records representation of Other Backward Classes (OBC) in his council of ministers after the recent Cabinet rejig.

Invoking Ram Manohar Lohia and Dr BR Ambedkar, the Chief Minister said the Prime Minister was realising the spirit of the Constitution, by empowering the backward.

“The new cabinet of respected PM Modi ji really represents the whole of India. The people's representatives and people's participation in the country that our great men, especially thinkers like Baba Saheb and Lohia ji had envisioned, is being realized from the government to the society under the leadership of respected Modi ji” Yogi Adityanath said IN one of the series of tweets.

After the induction of 36 fresh faces on July 7, the Council of Ministers led by PM Modi now has 27 OBC ministers, 12 Scheduled Caste ministers, and eight from the Scheduled Tribes. This is unprecedented since the first cabinet of PM Modi in 2014 had 13 OBC ministers, three Dalits, six tribals, and 20 upper castes. In 2019, there were 13 OBCs, six Dalits, three tribals, and 32 upper castes.

“Lohia ji believed that mature democracy is possible only by giving power to the backward. The Prime Minister has given constitutional status to the OBC Commission and has also given the responsibility of the country to the OBC leadership by giving them big participation in the cabinet.

"Had Lohia ji been there today, he would have been full of joy to see his thoughts bearing fruit,” Yogi said invoking Ram Manohar Lohia, socialist political leader. Samajwadi Party, opposition in Uttar Pradesh, calls Lohia its ideologue and a ‘guiding light’.



आशा है, आज बाबा साहब और लोहिया जी को मानने वाले आवेश या राजनैतिक स्वार्थ की जगह इस बात को स्वीकार करेंगे कि आदरणीय मोदी जी का 'सबका साथ, सबका विकास, सबका विश्वास' का मंत्र संविधान की आत्मा को सच्चे अर्थों में चरितार्थ कर रहा है। हम सब इसके लिए प्रधानमंत्री जी के आभारी हैं।

— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 10, 2021

Of the 36 new faces who took oath on July 7, seven MPs from Uttar Pradesh have been inducted into the cabinet. Of the seven, Anupriya Patel, Pankaj Chaudhary and BL Verma are OBCs, SP Baghel, Kaushal Kishore and Bhanu Pratap Verma are Dalits, while Ajay Mishra is a Brahmin.

UP is going to assembly polls next year. Yogi also hit out at those criticising the new additions in the cabinet.

“Today, when the country is witnessing such a huge meaningful and positive social change, unfortunately, some people are protesting politically in this too. Lohia ji had said to such people - "When great works of social change are started, some people oppose it with passion",” he said.

He said these were the same people who had opposed the formation of the OBC commission.

“It is hoped that today those who believe in Babasaheb and Lohia ji will accept the fact that the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' by respected Modi ji is realizing the spirit of the Constitution in the true sense. is. We are all grateful to the Prime Minister for this,” the UP CM said.