Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE Updates: PM Modi's new Cabinet to have 12 SC ministers, 8 ST ministers, 27 OBC ministers, say sources

July 07, 2021 / 02:00 PM IST

faces are likely to be inducted into the Union Cabinet. News reports suggest that women leaders from the governing National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will find greater representation. With a number of young leaders being inducted, the average age of the ministerial team will also fall, perhaps to the lowest in the country’s history, some news reports claimed. Prominent leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies reached Delhi over the last few days in anticipation of the Cabinet rejig exercise. These include senior leaders such as Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal and Narayan Rane. Some political leaders from other NDA parties, such as LJP's Pashupati Kumar Paras, could also get a Cabinet berth. There are 53 ministers in the Cabinet, which can have a maximum of 81 members. Thus, as many as 28 new faces could be included. This will the first rejig of the second Modi Ministry. In his first stint as the prime minister, Modi had reshuffled his ministerial team at least thrice between 2014 and 2019.

After weeks of speculation over a possible Cabinet reshuffle and expansion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers is likely to get a major rejig today (July 7). More details are awaited. The development comes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and with an eye on the five state assembly elections scheduled for early next year. Many new