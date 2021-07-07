MARKET NEWS

July 07, 2021 / 02:00 PM IST

Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE Updates: PM Modi's new Cabinet to have 12 SC ministers, 8 ST ministers, 27 OBC ministers, say sources

PM Modi's Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE Updates: The Centre is likely to announce rejig of PM Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers today. With an eye on next year’s assembly polls and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many new faces are likely to be inducted

Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE Updates: After weeks of speculation over a possible Cabinet reshuffle and expansion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers is likely to get a major rejig today (July 7). More details are awaited. The development comes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and with an eye on the five state assembly elections scheduled for early next year. Many new
faces are likely to be inducted into the Union Cabinet. News reports suggest that women leaders from the governing National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will find greater representation. With a number of young leaders being inducted, the average age of the ministerial team will also fall, perhaps to the lowest in the country’s history, some news reports claimed. Prominent leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies reached Delhi over the last few days in anticipation of the Cabinet rejig exercise. These include senior leaders such as Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal and Narayan Rane. Some political leaders from other NDA parties, such as LJP's Pashupati Kumar Paras, could also get a Cabinet berth. There are 53 ministers in the Cabinet, which can have a maximum of 81 members. Thus, as many as 28 new faces could be included. This will the first rejig of the second Modi Ministry. In his first stint as the prime minister, Modi had reshuffled his ministerial team at least thrice between 2014 and 2019.
  • July 07, 2021 / 01:58 PM IST

    Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE Updates | The new Council of Ministers will have 12 ministers belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), including two cabinet ministers, according to sources. It will have record eight ministers belonging to Schedule Tribes (ST), including three cabinet ministers. Also, there will be 27 ministers of Other Backward Classes (OBC), including five cabinet ministers, sources said.

  • July 07, 2021 / 01:49 PM IST

    Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE Updates | In this tweet, former Assam chief minister and BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal is seen greeting the media after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at his residence ahead of the Union Cabinet expansion, scheduled to be held at 6 pm at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Ahead of the expansion exercise, ministerial probables met PM Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg today. Those meeting Modi included BJP's Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Bhatt, Bhupender Yadav, Shobha Karandlaje, Sunita Duggal, Meenakshi Lekhi, Bharati Pawar, Shantanu Thakur and Kapil Patil, JD(U)'s R C P Singh, LJP's Pashupati Paras and Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel, reported news agency PTI.

  • July 07, 2021 / 01:41 PM IST

    Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE Updates | JUST IN: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has resigned ahead of the impending Cabinet reshuffle, NDTV has reported.

  • July 07, 2021 / 01:33 PM IST

    Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE Updates | The Union Cabinet expansion exercise is scheduled to be held at 6 pm at Rashtrapati Bhawan. This will be the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers by Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019. The prime minister is expected to bring in young faces and give representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle. 

  • July 07, 2021 / 01:23 PM IST

    Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE Updates | JUST IN: Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar has resigned ahead of the impending Cabinet reshuffle, NDTV has reported.

  • July 07, 2021 / 01:20 PM IST

    Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE Updates | JUST IN: Meeting ahead of Union Cabinet reshuffle at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, has concluded. (ANI)

  • July 07, 2021 / 01:19 PM IST

    Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE Updates | Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Meenakshi Lekhi, Sarbananda Sonowal, Purshottam Rupala, Nisith Pramanik, RCP Singh, Pashupati Paras, are present at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, ahead of Union Cabinet reshuffle, reported news agency ANI.

  • July 07, 2021 / 01:11 PM IST

    Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE Updates | Union Cabinet, CCEA meetings cancelled

    The meetings of the Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, scheduled for today morning, were cancelled, reported news agency PTI citing officials. Cabinet meetings are usually held on Wednesdays. The meetings were scheduled to take place at 11 am, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to effect the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers since he assumed charge for a second term.

  • July 07, 2021 / 01:06 PM IST

    Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE Updates | It's still unclear if we'll know all names that are being inducted. Also, we don’t know if the portfolios will be allocated today or at a later point.
    In 2019, the portfolios were assigned a day after the swearing-in ceremony and just before the first Cabinet meeting of the Second Modi ministry.

  • July 07, 2021 / 01:02 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the Union Cabinet reshuffle. The much-talked about rejig to Prime Minister’s Council of Ministers – the first since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retained power in 2019 – is likely to happen today.
    How do we know? Well, a number of senior leaders considered frontrunners for clinching Cabinet berths have reached Delhi over the last few days. Plus, Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot was appointed as the Governor of Karnataka by President Ram Nath Kovind yesterday. Additionally, the Centre has announced formation of a new ‘Ministry of Co-operation’ and has moved the Public Enterprises Department to the Finance Ministry.

