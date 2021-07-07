Cabinet Reshuffle: Portfolios assigned, Amit Shah gets Ministry of Cooperation, Jyotiraditya Scindia new Civil Aviation Minister; Check full list

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing a Union Cabinet meeting. (Image: PIB)

Portfolios have been assigned by the Rashtrapati Bhawan, on the recommendation of the prime minister, to the 43 Union ministers who took oath on June 7.

In addition to the new faces in the Union Cabinet, some of the incumbent ministers have been assigned additional portfolios. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, apart from continuing to head the high-stake Ministry of Home Affairs, has also been assigned the charge of newly formed Ministry of Cooperation.

A number of incumbent ministers have also been relieved of their additional charges. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari's additional charge of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has been assigned to Sarbananda Sonowal.

Some of the portfolios have been swapped among the incumbent ministers. The Petroleum Ministry has been allocated to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who would be replacing Dharmendra Pradhan. The latter has been given the charge of Ministry of Education and Skill Development.

Also Read | Modi 2.0: Maximum Government, Maximum Governance and Maximum Representation

Here is the full list of Cabinet Ministers with their assigned portfolios:

1. Rajnath Singh - Minister of Defence

2. Amit Shah - Minister of Home Affairs; and

Minister of Cooperation

3. Nitin Jairam Gadkari - Minister of Road Transport and Highways

4. Nirmala Sitharaman - Minister of Finance; and

Minister of Corporate Affairs

5. Narendra Singh Tomar - Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

6. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar - Minister of External Affairs

7. Arjun Munda - Minister of Tribal Affairs

8. Smriti Zubin Irani - Minister of Women and Child Development

9. Piyush Goyal - Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles

10. Dharmendra Pradhan - Minister of Education; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

11. Pralhad Joshi - Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines

12. Narayan Tatu Rane - Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

13. Sarbananda Sonowal - Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSH

14. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi - Minister of Minority Affairs

15. Dr. Virendra Kumar - Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

16. Giriraj Singh - Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj

17. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia - Minister of Civil Aviation

18. Ramchandra Prasad Singh - Minister of Steel

19. Ashwini Vaishnaw - Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

20. Pashu Pati Kumar Paras - Minister of Food Processing Industries

21. Gajendra Singh - Shekhawat Minister of Jal Shakti

22. Kiren Rijiju - Minister of Law and Justice

23. Raj Kumar Singh - Minister of Power; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy

24. Hardeep Singh Puri - Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs

25. Mansukh Mandaviya - Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers

26. Bhupender Yadav - Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment

27. Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey - Minister of Heavy Industries

28. Parshottam Rupala - Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

29. G. Kishan Reddy - Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region

30. Anurag Singh Thakur - Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports

Here is the list of Ministers of State with independent charge:

1. Rao Inderjit Singh - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

2. Dr. Jitendra Singh - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space.

Here is the full list of Ministers of State:

1. Shripad Yesso Naik - Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports,

Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism

2. Faggansingh Kulaste - Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development

3. Prahalad Singh Patel - Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries

4. Ashwini Kumar Choubey - Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

5. Arjun Ram Meghwal Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture

6. General (Retd.) V. K. Singh - Minister of State in the Ministry of RoadTransport and Highways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil

Aviation

7. Krishan Pal - Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries

8. Danve Raosaheb Dadarao - Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways; Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines

9. Ramdas Athawale - Minister of State in the Ministry of Social

Justice and Empowerment

10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti - Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer

Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development

11. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan - Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

23. Renuka Singh Saruta - Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs

24. Rameswar Teli - Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment

25. Kailash Choudhary - Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

26. Annpurna Devi - Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

27. A. Narayanaswamy - Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

28. Kaushal Kishore - Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

29. Ajay Bhatt - Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism

30. B. L. Verma - Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation

31. Ajay Kumar - Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

32. Devusinh Chauhan - Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications

33. Bhagwanth Khuba - Minister of State in the Ministry of New andRenewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals

and Fertilizers

34. Kapil Moreshwar Patil - Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj

35. Pratima Bhoumik - Minister of State in the Ministry of Social

Justice and Empowerment

36. Subhas Sarkar - Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

37. Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad - Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

38. Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh - Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

39. Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar - Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

40. Bishweswar Tudu - Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal

Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti

41. Shantanu Thakur - Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports,

Shipping and Waterways

42. Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai - Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH

43. John Barla - Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs

44. Dr. L. Murugan - Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

45. Nisith Pramanik - Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.