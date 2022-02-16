Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Will 'Lady Singham' Brinda Thounaojam make a mark or meet Irom Sharmila's fate?

Ever since she decided to contest the election, Brinda Thounaojam has been compared with Irom Sharmila.

Brinda Thounaojam, a no-nonsense former super-cop known as “Manipur’s Lady Singham” is venturing into electoral politics after a series of setbacks to her career as a police officer.

Thounaojam came into the limelight after a high-profile case involving a haul of drugs worth over Rs 27 crore in the international market in 2018. She was conferred a gallantry award the same year by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Two years later, Thounaojam returned the award after she fell out with CM, whom she accused of having a hand in acquitting the main accused in the drug case.

Thounaojam is all set to contest from the Yaiskul Assembly constituency in the State Assembly poll. She formally joined the Janata Dal (United) this year.

Infamous father-in-law

A mother of three, Thounaojam’s husband Rajkumar Chinglen is a software professional. She resigned from service in 2016 citing discrimination, harrasment and suspicion for being the infamous “daughter-in-law”. (Her father-in-law is RK Meghen, leader of the United National Liberation Front, a dreaded rebel armed group active in Manipur and the Northeast region.)

Once Thounaojam announced her decision to join electoral politics, her father-in-law is said to have washed his hands of the matter, stating that he had nothing to do with the decision and did not support it.

A political observer who does not want to be named said that Thounaojam's decision to join the JD(U) was not wise, noting that her strength comes from her image as a fighter. “She could have fought independently to keep up her image or maybe joined the more secular or left leaning parties”.

Thounaojam has a huge fan following, especially among the youth. But many believe this will not necessarily translate into votes. She is brushed away in conversations as “the daughter-in-law”. Thounaojam is also seen as arrogant, and many do not take her seriously, saying that “the singham” style will not work in politics.

Irom Sharmila comparison

Ever since she decided to contest the election, Thounaojam has been compared with Irom Sharmila, the face of resistance in Manipur and elsewhere. Sharmila contested the last election but got less than 100 votes and lost her deposit. Many believe Thounaojam could meet the same fate at the ballot box. Others, however, argue that the two are poles apart and different entities.

Thounaojam’s strength lies in her clean image, and as an icon, especially among women and the youth. She is perhaps the only woman and only candidate who has spoken extensively about women's electoral representation.

She is also the only candidate to come out with an election agenda for the LGBTQ community. Says Santa Khurai, an LGBTQ rights activist: “

This is history in the electoral politics of Manipur. A young and dynamic woman candidate has spoken out for the rights of gender and sexual minorities.”