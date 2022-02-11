Manipur Elections 2022| In a militancy-ridden constituency, a newbie calls for change

Dr Lamtinthang Haokip has caught the attention of tribal youth, in the Manipur Assembly Election.

Saitu, a constituency in Manipur, is volatile.

It is known for its poll-related violence. Armed insurgents are known to disrupt electioneering and to stir trouble during the voting day. Repolling has become the norm, with complaints about proxy-voting and other malpractices reported frequently.

In the midst of this, Indian National Congress’ candidate Dr. Lamtinthang Haokip hopes to fight a “clean election”. Even the voters think it may be too idealistic.

In fact, he had just entered electoral politics in 2020, contesting a bypoll for the same seat, when his rally was targeted by an armed group. Before the rally began, an armed group had warned off the organising team and the rally had been shifted to a nearby venue. Yet, just as Lamtinthang began his speech, shots were fired from automatic weapons though thankfully no one was hurt. The Congress committee in the state wrote to the Election Commission (EC) asking them to act against Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA).

Read also: Manipur CM's son-in-law's fleet-footedness has served him well

Besides the looming threat of violence, Lamtinthang has another big challenge in his contender, a veteran politician Ngamthang Haokip.

Ngamthang, who is now a BJP candidate, has been a legislator for three consecutive terms. Ngamthang Haokip had defected to BJP from INC in 2020, after the first BJP-led coalition came into power in Manipur.

Forty-year-old Lamtinthang, who was a student leader, is a novice in comparison.

His proposition to the people is “VoteforChange”. He has said that he wants to make Saitu a model constituency, by implementing governments’ various schemes and ensuring that their benefits reach people. He wants to focus on education, public healthcare, environment and employment.

Political observers have said that his strengths are his idealism, fresh thinking, education–a doctorate from Delhi University–and an ability to read the pulse of the electorate. He has a good number of followers among younger people and women. Coming from the Kuki tribe, Lamtinthang is seen as a strong leader by tribal communities, who believe that he can protect tribal interests in the face of a dominant, non-tribal majority.

Ginza Vualzong, who runs the Zogam website, said, “People like Haokip is an example of the new age politician.”

Read also: Manipur goes to polls under the shadow of guns and AFSPA

Meanwhile, a militant group Kuki National Front has called for “free and fair elections” too and particularly in this constituency. This January, they have warned people including politicians, activists and village chiefs from subverting the electoral process, using any kind of influence–whether it is with money or muscle power. They have asked voters to report every malpractice and have said that “proper action” will be taken against such offenders.