LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: PM Modi's victory speech at 6PM today; Kejriwal thanks voters as AAP becomes national party

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: A man paints himself silver amid celebrations
A man from Odisha, Mohan Mohapatra, painted himself silver amid celebrations over BJP victory in Gujarat Assembly polls, in Ahmedabad.
LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: The votes that have been polled in are being counted by the Election Commission of India, which was held in two phases. The result is scheduled to be declared today as the counting concludes for the 182-member assembly.
The BJP has crossed the required majority of at least 92 seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections and will form the government for the seventh straight time. BJP has won 93 seats so far and is leading
Arvind Kejriwal thanks voters as AAP becomes national party
Congress's Jignesh Mevani leading with 82,170 votes in Vadgam
CM Bhupendra Patel wins Ghatlodia seat by a margin of 1.92 lakh votes
Congress Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma resigns
AAP CM face Isudan Gadhvi defeated in Khambhalia
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja holds a roadshow in Jamnagar, along with husband and cricketer Ravindra Jadeja
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Verdict on expected lines, but does not reflect nation's mood, says Sharad Pawar
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Gujarat has given an unprecedented mandate to PM Modi's BJP, says Amit Shah
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: People have given befitting reply to those who insulted Gujarat, says Harsh Sanghavi
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Gujarat CM will take oath at 2pm on 12th December
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Celebrations broke out in Gandhinagar as the BJP nears a record-breaking victory in Gujarat Assembly polls
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Every worker of BJP is committed to public service, says Gujarat CM
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: I am thankful to party workers and people of Gujarat for giving us the opportunity to serve again, says Gujarat BJP President CR Patil
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The credit of our success goes to PM Narendra Modi: CR Patil
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: We are going to form government in Gujarat with a thumping majority: CR Patil
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: It's a win of BJP's work, the removal of Art 370, says Hardik Patel
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party leading in 150 seats and win 3 seats in Gujarat
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP leader Hardik Patel has won the Viramgam Assembly seat by a margin of over 19,000 votes
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP poised for a landslide victory in Gujarat, Congress ahead in Himachal Pradesh
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Hardik Patel wins from Viramgam
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: We will do everything to protect democracy as BJP can do anything, says Vikramaditya Singh
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP leading in all the 27 tribal Assembly constituencies of Gujarat
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's politics of development has won again, says BJP Gujarat Gen Secy
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Manifestation of development-anchored work by BJP, under the leadership of PM, says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP's Rivaba jumps ahead to first spot after trailing in initial trends
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Gujarat model is being endorsed, accepted by people, says Pralhad Joshi on BJP's lead in assembly polls
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress posts first win, Imran Khedawala secures Jamalpur Khadia in Ahmedabad
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP candidate for Jamnagar North Rivaba leads after trailing in 3rd spot initially
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP’s Kantilal Amrutiya leading from Morbi by 16000 votes
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: BJP says its development agenda won
BJP candidate Chaitanyasinh leading with 13062 votes, INC's Jashpalsinh second
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Celebrations at 'Shri Kamalam', the BJP office in Gandhinagar, as trends indicate the party's clear lead in the state elections
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Saurashtra region sides with BJP
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Trends show BJP crossing 150-mark in Gujarat
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: "How's the JOSH Gujarat?" asks Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi as BJP crosses 150-seat lead
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: BJP's vote share over 50%
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: For the first time, the politics of education and health is making a mark in national politic, says Manish Sisodia
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: BJP candidate from Morbi, Kantilal Amrutia leads with a total of 10,156 votes
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Congress' promise of reviving the Old Pension Scheme' loses its charm
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: AAP candidate Karshanbhai Karmur leads
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi leads from Majura
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Alpesh Thakor leading in Gandhi Nagar south and Jigesh Mevani leading in Vadgam
Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live Updates| Rivaba Jadeja loses
Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live Updates| BJP will break all records, says Purnesh Modi
Gujarat Election Result 2022 Live Updates| Hardik Patel leading in the first round of vote counting
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates | Counting centre at LD Engineering College
Gujarat Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Exit polls show majority in favour of BJP
Gujarat Election Result 2022 Live Updates: BJP leads on 8 seats, Congress on 2
Gujarat Election Result 2022 Live Updates: BJP hoping to set new records in Gujarat, Himachal
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Arvind Kejriwal thanks voters as AAP becomes national party
"I congratulate all workers and people of India as AAP has become a national party today. It's a big achievement for us, only few parties have got the national party tag. Its been only ten years of existence. Gujarat which is considered as bastion of BJP, we have made inroads in the state. In first time lakhs of people have voted us. Next time, we will be successful in conquering the state. We fight elections on developmental elections and don't get indulged in abuses. We are decent and honest leaders, party will continue to work for people. I want to tell my party workers in Gujarat to take rest for few days and then show will continue."
राष्ट्रीय पार्टी बनने पर आम आदमी पार्टी के सभी कार्यकर्ताओं और सभी देशवासियों को बधाई। pic.twitter.com/sba9Q1sz1f— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 8, 2022
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress's Jignesh Mevani leading with 82,170 votes in Vadgam
Congress candidate Jignesh Mevani is currently leading with 82,170 votes in Gujarat's Vagdam constituency. BJP's Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela is trailing by 3,930 votes, according to data released by the Election Commission.
The Vadgam Assembly constituency in Banaskantha district is among the keenly watched seats as incumbent MLA Jignesh Mevani, an Independent legislator, seeks re-election as a Congress candidate.
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress' Jignesh Mevani wins from Vadgam seat in Gujarat
In 2017, he had contested as an independent candidate and later joined Congress.
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: CM Bhupendra Patel addresses BJP workers In Ahmedabad as they celebrate party's victory
As per the official EC trends, BJP has won 79 seats and is leading on 79 of the total 182 seats in the state.
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress President M Kharge when asked about the party's poor performance in the elections
I am not taking credit for it... In a democracy wins and losses happen. It's our ideological fight. We will correct the shortcomings and continue to fight.
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on HP & Gujarat poll results, Raipur
"High command will decide next CM of HP. Priyanka Gandhi's 10-pointer manifesto worked there. Gujarat's results are shocking as situation during the campaigning was different, a surprising victory for BJP."
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Gujarat votes for politics of development, says Purnesh Modi
Some years ago, here prevailed politics of vote banking, divide & rule because of which people were fed up and they started voting for BJP: Purnesh Modi, BJP candidate from Surat
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to lead BJP's celebrations in Delhi this evening
As the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday made history after recording its biggest-ever win in the Gujarat Assembly Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who headed the state for over twelve years, is all set to lead his party’s celebrations.
BJP will celebrate its massive win at its Delhi headquarters at 6 pm today evening. Read more.
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Ravindra Jadeja's wife & BJP's Rivaba Jadeja heads for record-breaking win in Gujarat on her debut
Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) face from the Jamnagar North constituency in the Gujarat Assembly Elections. Despite having no major experience in politics or fighting elections, Rivaba is heading for a comfortable win in Jamnagar North assembly seat, where she is leading with more than 50,000 votes (at the time of writing this article) against AAP’s Karshanbhai Karmur.
The BJP had dropped sitting MLA of Jamnagar North Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and given ticket to Rivaba Jadeja. Clearly, Rivaba has lived up to the party’s expectations as she is on her way to register a record-breaking win on her much-talked about debut. She has also been a member of Karni Sena and was made the president of its women’s wing in 2018. Read more.
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: CM Bhupendra Patel wins Ghatlodia seat by a margin of 1.92 lakh votes