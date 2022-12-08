LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: PM Modi's victory speech at 6PM today; Kejriwal thanks voters as AAP becomes national party

December 08, 2022 / 05:01 PM IST

LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: The votes that have been polled in are being counted by the Election Commission of India, which was held in two phases. The result is scheduled to be declared today as the counting concludes for the 182-member assembly.

in 64 seats. Congress has currently won seven seats and is leading in nine seats. In 2017 elections, BJP had won 99 seats.

The BJP has crossed the required majority of at least 92 seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections and will form the government for the seventh straight time. BJP has won 93 seats so far and is leading