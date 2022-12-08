English
    December 08, 2022 / 05:01 PM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: PM Modi's victory speech at 6PM today; Kejriwal thanks voters as AAP becomes national party

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: "I congratulate all workers and people of India as AAP  has become a national party today. It's a big achievement for us, only few parties have got the national party tag. It's been only ten years of existence. Gujarat which is considered as bastion of BJP, we have made inroads in the state," says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates:  The votes that have been polled in are being counted by the Election Commission of India, which was held in two phases. The result is scheduled to be declared today as the counting concludes for the 182-member assembly.

     

    The BJP has crossed the required majority of at least 92 seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections and will form the government for the seventh straight time. BJP has won 93 seats so far and is leading
    in 64 seats. Congress has currently won seven seats and is leading in nine seats. In 2017 elections, BJP had won 99 seats.
    • December 08, 2022 / 05:03 PM IST

      Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: A man paints himself silver amid celebrations

      A man from Odisha, Mohan Mohapatra, painted himself silver amid celebrations over BJP victory in Gujarat Assembly polls, in Ahmedabad.

      A man from Odisha, Mohan Mohapatra, painted himself silver amid celebrations over BJP victory in Gujarat Assembly polls, in Ahmedabad.
    • December 08, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST

      Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Arvind Kejriwal thanks voters as AAP becomes national party

      "I congratulate all workers and people of India as AAP  has become a national party today. It's a big achievement for us, only few parties have got the national party tag. Its been only ten years of existence. Gujarat which is considered as bastion of BJP, we have made inroads in the state. In first time lakhs of people have voted us. Next time, we will be successful in conquering the state. We fight elections on developmental elections and don't get indulged in abuses. We are decent and honest leaders, party will continue to work for people. I want to tell my party workers in Gujarat to take rest for few days and then show will continue."

    • December 08, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST

      Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Arvind Kejriwal thanks voters after AAP becomes National Party

    • December 08, 2022 / 04:40 PM IST

      Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress's Jignesh Mevani leading with 82,170 votes in Vadgam

      Congress candidate Jignesh Mevani is currently leading with 82,170 votes in Gujarat's Vagdam constituency. BJP's Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela is trailing by 3,930 votes, according to data released by the Election Commission. 

      The Vadgam Assembly constituency in Banaskantha district is among the keenly watched seats as incumbent MLA Jignesh Mevani, an Independent legislator, seeks re-election as a Congress candidate.  

    • December 08, 2022 / 04:35 PM IST

      Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress' Jignesh Mevani wins from Vadgam seat in Gujarat

      In 2017, he had contested as an independent candidate and later joined Congress.

    • December 08, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST

      Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: CM Bhupendra Patel addresses BJP workers In Ahmedabad as they celebrate party's victory

      As per the official EC trends, BJP has won 79 seats and is leading on 79 of the total 182 seats in the state.

      As per the official EC trends, BJP has won 79 seats and is leading on 79 of the total 182 seats in the state.
    • December 08, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST

      Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress President M Kharge when asked about the party's poor performance in the elections

      I am not taking credit for it... In a democracy wins and losses happen. It's our ideological fight. We will correct the shortcomings and continue to fight.

    • December 08, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST

      Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on HP & Gujarat poll results, Raipur

      "High command will decide next CM of HP. Priyanka Gandhi's 10-pointer manifesto worked there. Gujarat's results are shocking as situation during the campaigning was different, a surprising victory for BJP."

    • December 08, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST

      Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Gujarat votes for politics of development, says Purnesh Modi

      Some years ago, here prevailed politics of vote banking, divide & rule because of which people were fed up and they started voting for BJP: Purnesh Modi, BJP candidate from Surat

    • December 08, 2022 / 04:08 PM IST

      Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to lead BJP's celebrations in Delhi this evening

      As the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday made history after recording its biggest-ever win in the Gujarat Assembly Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who headed the state for over twelve years, is all set to lead his party’s celebrations.

      BJP will celebrate its massive win at its Delhi headquarters at 6 pm today evening. Read more.

    • December 08, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST

      Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Ravindra Jadeja's wife & BJP's Rivaba Jadeja heads for record-breaking win in Gujarat on her debut

      Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) face from the Jamnagar North constituency in the Gujarat Assembly Elections. Despite having no major experience in politics or fighting elections, Rivaba is heading for a comfortable win in Jamnagar North assembly seat, where she is leading with more than 50,000 votes (at the time of writing this article) against AAP’s Karshanbhai Karmur.

      The BJP had dropped sitting MLA of Jamnagar North Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and given ticket to Rivaba Jadeja. Clearly, Rivaba has lived up to the party’s expectations as she is on her way to register a record-breaking win on her much-talked about debut. She has also been a member of Karni Sena and was made the president of its women’s wing in 2018. Read more.

    • December 08, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST

      Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: CM Bhupendra Patel wins Ghatlodia seat by a margin of 1.92 lakh votes

