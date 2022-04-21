Vote for BJP if you want criminals to come to power: Arvind Kejriwal in Karnataka

File image of AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on April 21 appealed to people of Karnataka to vote for his party in the upcoming assembly election if they want an honest government in the state.

“If you want rioters to come to power, vote for them (BJP). But if you want better schools, vote for the AAP. If you want hooligans, vote for them but if you want hospitals, vote for Kejriwal…. We only know to make honest governments,” Kejriwal said addressing a convention of farmers, women, youth and people from various sections of the society, National College Ground in Bengaluru. The Delhi CM is on a two-day visit to Karnataka.

READ | With an eye on Dalit vote, Arvind Kejriwal seeks claim over Ambedkar's legacy

Kejriwal recalled the vandalism outside his residence in Delhi recently, but he skipped any direct reference to Jahangirpuri in north west Delhi, where communal clashes were reported during a procession taken out marking Hanuman Jayanti on April 16.

Kejriwal's visit to the state comes as AAP is preparing to make its presence felt in Karnataka in the 2023 Assembly polls, after its recent win in Punjab. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of inducting criminals in the party and instigating riots across the country.

Also, read| Asaduddin Owaisi sees 'encroachment removal' as ploy to 'punish poor Muslims' in Jahangirpuri

“Riots are happening in the country... Everyone knows which party is behind the riots,” he said calling AAP a party of of fair, patriot and honest people.

Kejriwal was invited to Karnataka by Rajya Raitha Sangha chief and farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar. In his address in Hindi, the Delhi CM also invited farmers of the country to join AAP. “As long as farmers of this country are not happy, we will not rest,” he said. The speech was later translated into Kannada.

The Delhi CM said the country cannot progress as long as BJP continues to reward murderers like Junior Home Minisher Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra. “Friends, I feel sad by some developments across the country in the last few days. In UP’s Lakhimpur, one of their (BJP) men mowed down farmers. But instead of punishing him he was rewarded. How can the country progress when a murderer is rewarded,” he said.

Also, read | Explained: The benefits, the cost and the impact of AAP’s free electricity scheme for Punjab

Kejriwal also highlighted how his government in Delhi has improved government schools, electricity and hospitals.

"At least 4 lakh students came from private schools to govt schools this year. Medical treatment for 2 crore people is free in Delhi. Earlier, there were power cuts for 8 hours, now people get electricity supply for 24 hours with zero bills," he said.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes