Asaduddin Owaisi sees 'encroachment removal' as ploy to 'punish poor Muslims' in Jahangirpuri

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has raised questions over a scheduled anti-encroachment drive likely to be carried out by the civic body in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area which was hit by violence during Hanuman Jayanti last week.

Sharing a communication from an official of the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation to a senior police officer demanding security for the "special joint encroachment removal programme”, the Hyderabad MP alleged that the action was meant to “destroy the homes of poor Muslims”.



BJP has declared war against the poorest. In the name of encroachment it’s going to destroy homes in Delhi like UP & MP. No notice, no opportunity to go to court, simply punishing poor Muslims for daring to stay alive. @ArvindKejriwal must clarify his dubious role 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Psw4Ol6IJb

— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 19, 2022

“BJP has declared war against the poorest. In the name of encroachment, it’s going to destroy homes in Delhi like UP and MP. No notice, no opportunity to go to court, simply punishing poor Muslims for daring to stay alive,” Owaisi, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief, said in a tweet late on Tuesday night.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh had recently used bulldozers to demolish 16 houses and 29 shops, mostly owned by Muslims, for alleged involvement in rioting incidents. Similarly, bulldozers were used to demolish houses in Gujarat after incidents of violence.

In the letter addressed to the North West Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police, the Assistant Commissioner, Civil Lines Zone of North Delhi Municipal Corporation sought 400 police personnel, including lady police/outer force for maintaining law and order during the encroachment removal action on April 20 and 21.

Though the letter doesn’t mention the recent violence in the area but it comes after Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta wrote to the North MCD Mayor, demanding identification and demolition of “illegal encroachment” and construction by those arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence.

"These anti-social elements and rioters have the support of local AAP MLA and councillor and as a result these people have done large-scale encroachment. Therefore, illegal encroachment done by these rioters should be identified and there should be bulldozers run over it,” Gupta said in the letter.

Overall, nearly 25 accused, mostly Muslims, have been arrested so far in connection with the violence erupted after alleged stone-pelting on a `Shobha Yatra` in the Jahangirpuri area on April 16, marking Hanuman Jayanti. The incident lead to widespread clashes leaving several people, including cops, injured.

Owaisi had earlier accused police of taking "one-sided" action in the violence.

As many as 14 accused in the case were produced before of the Rohini court on Sunday, which sent two prime accused - Ansar and Aslam - to police custody for a day. The remaining 12 were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Owaisi also hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his "dubious" role as the PWD department, mentioned in the letter, comes under his government.

“Is his government's PWD part of this demolition drive? Did people of Jahingirpuri vote for him for such betrayals and cowardice? His frequent refrain 'police are not in our control' won’t work here. There isn’t even a pretence of legality or morality anymore,” (SIC) the AIMIM leader said.

Owais’s comments come amid an escalating political slugfest between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP trading allegations against each other for the violence in Jahangirpuri.

On April 19, AAP leader Atishi alleged that Ansar, the main accused, of the Jahangirpuri riots had “deep ties” with the BJP. The allegation came hours after the BJP alleged Ansar belonged to the AAP, and demanded that the role of the ruling party in the violence be investigated.





