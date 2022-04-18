English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Bengaluru on April 21, as AAP prepares for 2023 assembly polls

    Arvind Kejriwal will also be sharing insights on how common people can create a "revolution" that was created through AAP in Delhi and Punjab, and how it can be replicated in Karnataka, and about starting a "new age politics" of common people, Prithvi Reddy said, adding that several inductions into the party is likely to take place on the occasion.

    PTI
    April 18, 2022 / 05:32 PM IST
    AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal (File image) (Source: PTI)

    AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal (File image) (Source: PTI)

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be in the city on April 21, and will give a message of "new age politics” to the people of Karnataka, ahead of assembly polls next year, party leaders said on Monday.

    He will be attending a convention of farmers’, women, youth and people from various sections of the society, on the invitation of Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha chief and farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar.

    Kejriwal’s visit to the state comes as AAP is preparing to make its presence felt in Karnataka, during the 2023 Assembly polls.

    AAP Karnataka Convener Prithvi Reddy said AAP is the platform for people who fight for farmers’ cause, and wants to get such people elected to Vidhana Soudha, to solve the issues faced by the farming community.

    "It will be a historic day. So far farmers of the state have voted various parties to power, but have only obtained false promises and cheating in return. Farmers of the state have now decided to enter politics themselves and shape their future. After studying all the parties, they today feel that only AAP is working to solve issues after understanding the difficulties faced by the people,” he said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Kejriwal will also be sharing insights on how common people can create a "revolution" that was created through AAP in Delhi and Punjab, and how it can be replicated in Karnataka, and about starting a "new age politics" of common people, he said, adding that several inductions into the party is likely to take place on the occasion.

    Farmers’ convention will be held at the National College grounds on April 21 at 11 am.

    Former IPS officer, Bhaskar Rao, who recently joined the AAP said, youth and progressive thinking people are waiting to hear Kejriwal’s message, as the state is preparing for "new age politics" that will be in sharp contrast to the money, muscle and caste powered political atmosphere that exist.

    "AAP is giving a honest and corruption-free administration in Delhi and Punjab, such a government is required for the state too,” he added.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Bengaluru #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Karnataka
    first published: Apr 18, 2022 05:32 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.