Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

‘Try international roaming packs’: Babul Supriyo advises Rahul Gandhi after jibe at PM Modi

Taking a jibe at PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi had said, "give up hatred, not social media accounts."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: Twitter/@SuPriyoBabul
File image: Twitter/@SuPriyoBabul

Union Minister Babul Supriyo hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 3, after the latter took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his cryptic Twitter post suggesting that he may quit social media.

In an apparent reference to Gandhi’s foreign trips, Supriyo offered the former Congress chief advice on using "international roaming packs" when "tweeting from your holidays abroad" and normal data packs during his “short stays in India”.

Gandhi’s foreign visits, in both personal and official capacity, are often used by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to attack the former Congress chief.

PM Modi had on March 2 tweeted that he is “thinking of giving up” his social media accounts on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Close

The tweet sparked a frenzy on the micro-blogging platform. Several opposition leaders, including Gandhi, reacted to the development.

related news

Taking a jibe at the prime minister, Gandhi said, "give up hatred, not social media accounts."

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 12:42 pm

tags #Babul Supriyo #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

