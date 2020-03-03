‘Try international roaming packs’: Babul Supriyo advises Rahul Gandhi after jibe at PM Modi

Union Minister Babul Supriyo hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 3, after the latter took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his cryptic Twitter post suggesting that he may quit social media.

In an apparent reference to Gandhi’s foreign trips, Supriyo offered the former Congress chief advice on using "international roaming packs" when "tweeting from your holidays abroad" and normal data packs during his “short stays in India”.



Bhai.. when you tweet frm your holidays abroad, your network provider charges at least 4 times more for Data Usage.. But 10day/15 days International Roaming packs are available.. try availing that in your next trip.. For your short stays in India, you may use normal Data Packs https://t.co/5Lt4cb80Kf

— Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) March 3, 2020

Gandhi’s foreign visits, in both personal and official capacity, are often used by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to attack the former Congress chief.

PM Modi had on March 2 tweeted that he is “thinking of giving up” his social media accounts on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

The tweet sparked a frenzy on the micro-blogging platform. Several opposition leaders, including Gandhi, reacted to the development.