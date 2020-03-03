App
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 08:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Give up hatred, not social media accounts, says Rahul Gandhi after PM Modi tweets of thinking to give up social media accounts

"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," Modi tweeted.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Congress on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his tweet that he was thinking of giving up his social media accounts, with Rahul Gandhi saying "give up hatred, not social media accounts". The Congress leader's dig came after Prime Minister Modi sent the social media abuzz with his tweet.

Tagging Modi's tweet, Gandhi wrote on Twitter, "Give up hatred, not social media accounts."

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, "Respected Modi ji, Earnestly wish you would give this advice to the concerted army of trolls, who abuse-intimidate-badger-threaten others every second in your name! Sincere Regards, Citizens of India."

Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged Prime Minister Modi's "new ploy" of leaving social media is to "divert the attention of the nation from burning issues".

Reacting to the PM's tweet, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "The PM's abrupt announcement has led many to worry whether it's a prelude to banning these services throughout the country too. As @narendramodi knows well, social media can also be a force for good & for positive & useful messaging. It doesn't have to be about spreading hate.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 08:00 am

