App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 10:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi's cryptic tweet: 'Thinking of giving up my social media accounts'

Currently, PM Modi has over 53.3 million followers on Twitter and his official Facebook page is liked by 44 million people.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a surprising announcement on March 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he is thinking of giving up his social media accounts on the coming Sunday, March 8.

"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," PM Modi said.

PM Modi, however, did not specify any reasons for contemplating such a move.

Close

Responding to PM Modi's tweet, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Give up hatred, not social media accounts".

related news

PM Modi had crossed the 50 million follower mark on Twitter in September last year. Currently, he has over 53.3 million followers on Twitter and his official Facebook page is liked by 44 million people. On Instagram, meanwhile, he is followed by over 35 million people.

The 69-year-old, who is known to be an avid social media user, keeps updating about his activities and whereabouts across platforms.

PM Modi had joined Twitter in 2009. The prime minister also has a huge following on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 09:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.