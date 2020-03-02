PM Modi's cryptic tweet: 'Thinking of giving up my social media accounts'

In a surprising announcement on March 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he is thinking of giving up his social media accounts on the coming Sunday, March 8.



This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," PM Modi said.

PM Modi, however, did not specify any reasons for contemplating such a move.

Responding to PM Modi's tweet, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Give up hatred, not social media accounts".



Give up hatred, not social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/HDymHw2VrB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2020



PM Modi had crossed the 50 million follower mark on Twitter in September last year. Currently, he has over 53.3 million followers on Twitter and his official Facebook page is liked by 44 million people. On Instagram, meanwhile, he is followed by over 35 million people.

The 69-year-old, who is known to be an avid social media user, keeps updating about his activities and whereabouts across platforms.

PM Modi had joined Twitter in 2009. The prime minister also has a huge following on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.