App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 04:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

They want to strike Modi, I want to strike on terror: PM Narendra Modi

Speaking after launching a pension scheme for the unorganised sector, PM Modi said the opposition wants to dislodge him.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 5 used the air strike analogy to underscore his will to take on terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Speaking after launching a pension scheme for the unorganised sector, Modi said the opposition wants to dislodge him.

"They (opposition) want to strike Modi, but I want to strike on terror," Modi said. "They want to remove this 'chowkidar but I want to fight poverty," he added.

"The honesty of your 'chowkidar' is troubling those in opposition. That is the reason they are saying Modi hatao, (remove Modi) while I am saying that I want to fight poverty and dishonesty. I am standing firm due to your support, Modi said.

related news

Taking potshots at the attempts to cobble up a mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) against the BJP, Modi said the opposition parties are forming a 'mahamilavat' (highly adulterated) combine to remove him.

"But I am working to safeguard interest of workers and farmers. I am also working to provide security, he said.

Modi, who launched the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana pension scheme, targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi over poverty, saying only those oblivious to sleeping hungry at night can think that it is a "state of mind". For some, poverty is just an opportunity to click photos, Modi said, sharpening his attack on the Congress chief.

"This scheme is aimed at uplift of the section of society which has been ignored and left at the mercy of God. They (Congress) gave slogans of garibi hatao (end poverty). Some projected themselves as messiah of workers. But during their tenure they did not launch such a scheme, he said. "They ruled the country for 55 years and collected votes in the name of poor," he said.

"They thought that poverty is a mental state. See how is this neta who says that there is nothing like poverty but a mental state," Modi said, targeting the Congress president. "For them poverty is just an opportunity to click pictures. Only those oblivious to sleeping hungry even for one night can think that it is a state of mind, Modi said, in an obvious reference to Gandhi's 2013 statement that poverty is a state of mind. "What they could not do in 55 years, this 'chaiwala' did in 55 months by bringing such a scheme," Modi said.

The communists got opportunity to form government in many states but could not bring such a pension scheme for the unorganised workers, Modi said.

Such a scheme has been launched for the first time for unorganised sector workers in India, he said.

"This scheme has been launched by our government as a tribute to the unorganised sector workers, who can earn some money till their body is fit but are worried about what will happen to them when they get old, Modi said.

Under this scheme, unorganised workers will get a pension of Rs 3000. I am told that over 14 lakh workers have been enrolled under the scheme, Modi said.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 04:11 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Bank of Baroda Slashes Lending Rate by 10 Basis Points, Loans to Get C ...

Sensex Surges 378 Points Tracking Positive Domestic Cues

Rajasthan Man Postpones Wedding to Pakistani Girl Amid Indo-Pak Tensio ...

Pininfarina Battista - The World's First Pure Electric Luxury Hyper GT ...

In Numbers | South Africa's All-rounder Conundrum Needs Sorting

IL&FS Board Charges Former Directors of Money Laundering, Criminal Int ...

Expecting Govt to Answer for Unfinished Works Has Become a New Trend, ...

Anushka Sharma's New Glamorous Magazine Shoot is All About Secret Wedd ...

PUBG Mobile India Series: Finals Venue, Prize Breakdowns, Finalists An ...

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

Narendra Modi's insensitive remark on dyslexia reaffirms India's narro ...

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar's cop drama may break the monotony of Salma ...

US to end preferential trade agreement with India: Donald Trump's prot ...

Windows Lite being worked on for dual-screen devices and Chrome OS com ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

As Narsingh Yadav doping saga inches closer to climax, a look at how t ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Nagpur: Australia w ...

Koffee With Karan: Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar, says she ...

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan and Remo D'Souza wrap London schedule o ...

Kesari song Ajj Singh Garjega: This one from the Akshay Kumar starrer ...

Deepika Padukone declares Ranveer Singh is Husband No 1

Kangana Ranaut gifts herself some 'quiet' time ahead of her 32nd birth ...

Ranveer Singh is talking babies and he’s looking for a bachcha party

Luke Perry, known for his roles in Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.