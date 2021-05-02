Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021 | Coimbatore South Assembly Constituency: Kamal Hassan leads Vanathi Srinivasan

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 Coimbatore South LIVE Updates: Actor-turned politician Kamal Hassan of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is leading against BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan and Congress' Mayura S Jayakumar to emerge as the next legislator for Coimbatore (South) constituency, according to early postal ballot trends.

Amid a second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, counting of votes in underway in the southern state.

It is to be noted that counting is in progress and the lead stands to sway.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly election result

The constituency with a diverse population of Muslims, Christians, and North Indians had given him a decent response in the 2019 Parliamentary elections. The MNM vice president had polled over 1.4 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Interestingly, Hassan was expected to choose a Chennai seat, but he picked Coimbatore (South) instead as the actor’s support base is largely urban, upper caste voters.

Despite it being an AIADMK bastion for the longest time, the party gave a chance to its ally BJP in the 2021 Assembly polls with its incumbent MLA from the constituency Amman K Arjunan contesting from the Coimbatore-North constituency. Senior BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan who is up against Hassan is a lawyer by training, an active member of ABVP in Coimbatore and is one of the longest serving members of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. She contested in the 2016 Assembly elections but lost to AIADMK’s Amman K Arjunan.

Coimbatore South constituency faced its first Assembly polls in 2011, which was won by R Doraisamy of the AIADMK. In 2016, Amman K Arjunan won from this seat