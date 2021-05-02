Tamil Nadu Election 2021 | Kolathur Assembly Constituency: MK Stalin leads by 9,5954 votes

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 Kolathur constituency LIVE Updates: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin is leading by 9,5954 votes in the Kolathur constituency. The DMK president contested against an old rival, senior AIADMK member Aadhi Rajaram.

Other opponents of the duo include AMMK’s 54-year-old businessman J Arumugam and Makkal Needhi Maiam’s A Jagadish Kumar (31), a real estate businessman.

DMK is also leading with over 130 seats while the ruling AIADMK ahead in 100.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly election result

Stalin contested and won previous two seats from Kolathur first in 2011 and the second in 2016. This year, Stalin will be seeking his third term. Kolathur is part of Chennai North Lok Sabha seat. In 2011, Stalin won by a margin of 2,734 votes and AIADMK's Saidai Duraisamy was the runner-up while in 2016 Stalin increased the victory margin to 37,730 and again the AIADMK's nominee was pushed to the second place.

Kolathur Assembly seat came into existence in 2008 following delimitation of constituencies.

Stalin is the son of former chief minister late M Karunanidhi. This is the first time both DMK and AIADMK went to the polls without the backing of their stalwarts K Karunanidhi and J Jayalalitha.

Meanwhile, as per the exit poll, the DMK-led alliance is projected to win 160 to 170 seats out of the 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. The Republic-CNX exit poll has predicted the return of DMK+ after 10 years. As per early exit poll projections, incumbent AIADMK will get 58 to 68 seats, while AMMK+ will get four to six.

While several parties are in the fray in Tamil Nadu, the main contest is between the ruling AIADMK and DMK. While AIADMK contested the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the DMK had tied up with the Congress.

The other two political alliances are the ones led by TTV Dhinakaran under AMMK and the one being headed by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan.

The single-phase election for the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly was concluded on April 6 with a voter turnout of 71.79 percent, according to Election Commission data. There are 6.28 crore voters in Tamil Nadu and a total of 3,998 candidates in the fray.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the AIADMK had won 136 out of the 234 seats, while the DMK had won 89 seats and Congress eight.