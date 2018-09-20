Shivakumar-Jarkiholi brothers tussle could impact Karnataka Congress: Here’s how

Speculations of a tussle within the Karnataka Congress -- and a possible rebellion -- resurfaced this week after Congress Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from Belagavi, Satish and Ramesh Jarkiholi met Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on September 18.

According to reports, the brothers requested Kumaraswamy to keep Congress leader and state minister DK Shivakumar out of politics and administrative affairs of Belagavi region.

In an interview given to the Deccan Herald, Satish said, "When two strong political leaders enter the battlefield, there is bound to be a clash."

However, apart from Satish, Ramesh and Shivakumar, Belagavi Rural MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar, a close associate of Shivakumar, is also reportedly a part of the tussle.

Ramesh has accused Shivakumar of meddling with affairs in Belagavi through Hebbalkar, who reportedly transferred local officials loyal to Jarkiholi brothers out of Belgavi district.

Earlier in September, Ramesh began seeing efforts by Hebbalkar to gain control of the Primary Land Development Bank in Belagavi, a report by The Indian Express suggests.

Ramesh had said that while the brothers were not angry with the party, they were disgruntled and that "anything can happen in the next 15 days."

"We have our own faction. There have always been factions in the Congress. We have always been a part of the Congress. We have seven to eight MLAs with us," Ramesh said.

His brother, however, refuted that they were planning to quit Congress.

"We have promised that we will not quit the party. There is no question of going back on our word," Satish said.

This has further prompted speculation that differences between the brothers had also cropped up, since Ramesh is reportedly adamant to quit Congress if his demands -- the post of Deputy Chief Minister for himself and Cabinet berths for his supporters -- are not met.

Satish, on the other hand, believes that the rift within the party would only provide fodder for the principal opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Reports suggests that the brothers had earlier been at loggerheads over issues related to Belagavi politics, but had come together after the turf war with Shivakumar.

Shivakumar, meanwhile, maintained that he does not have any differences with the brothers and asserted that Ramesh is his "personal friend".

"He (Ramesh) is my personal friend. I will meet him soon and talk to him... I have stood by him through thick and thin," Shivakumar recently told reporters.

Congress has refuted rumours of a rebellion, stating that the issue has been blown out of proportion.

"It is an ego issue restricted to the affairs of Belagavi district. It does not have any bearing on the coalition government," a Congress source told The Indian Express.

Leaders in Karnataka feel that the issue, however, is not limited to Belagavi politics.

"The Primary Land Development bank issue is a very minor reason for such a conflagration…There is something else at the root," a Congress leader told the newspaper.

Equations between the Jarkiholi brothers and Congress have not always been peaceful.

For instance, before Karnataka went to polls, then chief minister Siddharamaiah had dropped Satish, which had led the latter to declare to his confidants that he will switch to Janata Dal (Secular) -- before, that is, he was appointed as Congress' National Secretary.

There are speculations this time that the other brother, Ramesh, might switch to BJP if his demands are not met.

The two brothers wield considerable influence in Karnataka politics. "They are heavyweights and they control the sugar politics of Belgaum (Belagavi) region," Parag Bhandari, a Karnataka-based political observer told Moneycontrol.

So does Shivakumar, who had played a significant role during the floor test in May keeping the Congress and JD(S) legislators safe from being poached by the BJP. Which is why, according to Bhandari, it is difficult for Congress to make a choice between the brothers and Shivakumar.

Moreover, both the Jarkiholi brothers and Shivakumar pose a notable amount of wealth. Between the two of them, the brothers had declared about Rs 166 crore ahead of the 2018 Karnataka assembly polls while Shivakumar had reported assets worth Rs 840 crore.

"That said, this is a family tussle basically. I see no threat to the government," Bhandari said. "At least till general elections," he added.