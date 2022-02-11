Punjab Elections 2022| Top 10 constituencies set for close contest in multi-cornered race

Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib from where CM Charanjit Singh Channi (left) is contesting and Amritsar East from where state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (right) has filed his papers will be tracked with a lot of interest. (File photo: PTI)

Punjab will see a multi-cornered election, when over two crore voters come out to exercise their franchise on February 20.

The ruling Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), and two alliances—the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (SAD-BSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party-Punjab Lok Congress (BJP-PLC)—have fielded candidates across 117 seats.

Political observers say it is going to be one of the most closely fought elections in the border state that has largely seen two-cornered fights.

In the 2017 elections, the Congress clinched a landslide victory by bagging 77 seats. The AAP emerged as the principle opposition party by winning 20 seats. SAD won 15 seats and the BJP won three. This time, however, a resurgent AAP and an ambitious BJP, contesting all seats for the first time in the last 24 years, have altered the poll dynamics, according to observers.

Like every election, there will be closely fought constituencies. Here is a list of the top ten such seats:

Bhadaur

In the 2017 assembly election, Bhadaur seat in Barnala district was like any other seat in Punjab, where Pirmal Singh Dhaula of AAP defeated Sant Balvir Singh Ghunas of SAD by over 20,000 voters. This time, however, the seat has gained prominence after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi decided to contest from here.

Channi, who has filed his papers also from his own Chamkaur Sahib seat in Rupnagar district, is up against Labh Singh Ugoke of AAP and Satnam Singh of SAD. The seat is certainly not a safe seat for the CM since Congress has won here only once in the last 50 years. In 2017, the Congress stood third here, getting just 21 percent of the vote.

Amritsar East

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had won the seat comfortably in 2017 by a margin of 42,000 votes. In this election, the victory may not come so easily. SAD has fielded its leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia against Sidhu. Majithia will not contest from his Majitha seat, from where he was elected in 2017.

Majithia is SAD's general secretary and the brother-in-law of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal who was Punjab's deputy chief minister till 2017. Majithia is an accused in a drug-smuggling case, which also involves harbouring offenders.

Dhuri

In Dhuri, Congress’ Dalvir Singh Goldy is up against AAP’s CM face Bhagwant Singh Mann and SAD’s Parkash Chand Garg. In 2017, the constituency witnessed a tough fight but Goldy eventually emerged a winner, defeating AAP’s Jasvir Singh Jassi Sekhon by 2,811 votes. With Mann in the fray, this contest will be closely watched. He is a two-time Member of Parliament (MP) from Sangrur, which comes in Punjab's electorally decisive Malwa belt.

Fazilka

In 2017, Congress candidate Davinder Gubaya won this seat by the skin of his teeth. He defeated former cabinet minister Surjit Kumar Jyani of the BJP by just 265 votes! This time Gubaya is up against AAP’s Narinderpal Singh Sawna and SAD’s Hansraj Josan, a former minister in the Congress government. BJP has again fielded Jyani this time too.

Ludhiana East

Congress’ Sanjeev Talwar had defeated AAp’s Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola) by 1,581 votes in the last Assembly elections here. Talwar and Grewal have once again been pitted against each other. SAD has fielded Ranjit Singh Gill.

Moga

Actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood is the Congress candidate from Moga, running against AAP’s Dr Amandeep Kaur. The seat has remained a Congress bastion since 2007; and in 2017, Congress’ Harjot Kamal Singh defeated AAP’s Ramesh Grover by 1,764 votes. Singh has since joined BJP. SAD has fielded Barjinder Singh Brar from this seat.

Batala

Former MLA Ashwani Sekhri of the Congress, who has won three times from here, is contesting against Sherry Kalsi of AAP and Sucha Singh Chhotepur of SAD. In 2017, Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal of SAD had defeated Ashwani Sekhri by just 485 votes. Two-time former legislator Chottepur has fought elections as an Independent, as a Congress candidate and now again on SAD ticket. The 77-year-old had also joined AAP in 2014 and was seen as Kejriwal’s go-to man.

Dera Baba Nanak

The seat in Gurdaspur district, named after the first Sikh Guru, is considered a Congress bastion. But the party received a setback of sorts in 2017 when Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the deputy chief minister, had to wrest a win. Randhawa eventually defeated SAD’s ex minister Sucha Singh Langah, but by a margin of just 1,194 votes.

This time, the deputy CM has to win against AAP’s Gurdeep Randhawa and SAD’s Ravikaran Kahlon. Son of Akali stalwart and former Punjab assembly speaker Nirmal Singh Kahlon, Ravikaran has retained charge of Fatehgarh Churian assembly segment.

Bhucho Mandi

Formerly called Nathana assembly segment, Bhucho Mandi of Bathinda district, is a predominantly rural seat. Congress' Pritam Kotbhai is up against AAP's Master Jagsir Singh and SAD's Darshan Singh Kotfatta here. In 2017, Kotbhai had defeated AAP’s Singh by 645 votes. But, Kotbhai’s tenure has been mired in controversies. He faced criminal cases in chit fund scams in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Garhshankar

With five major contenders for the February 20 polls, the Garhshankar seat in Hoshiarpur district is expected to see a multi-cornered contest. Jai Krishan of AAP had defeated Surinder Singh Heer of SAD by 1,650 votes in 2017. This time, AAP has fielded Jai Kishan again while SAD has chosen Sohan Singh Rathan. Rathan was MLA from here between 2012 and 2017.

Amarpreet Lally is the Congress candidate. Lally, general secretary of the All-India Youth Congress, was a Congress ticket aspirant last time too.