MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!Join us for the second Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility' panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India on January 31, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Charanjit Channi files nomination papers from Bhadaur, says he has come to constituency like Sudama

    After filing his nomination papers, Channi said the Congress party has directed him to contest from Bhadaur seat.

    PTI
    January 31, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST
    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (File image)

    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (File image)

    Punjab Chief Minister and Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday filed his nomination papers from the Bhadaur (SC) seat in Barnala district. After filing his nomination papers, Channi said the Congress party has directed him to contest from Bhadaur seat.

    I have come with a mission in Malwa (region), he said, adding that this area is backward in terms of development. Though Capt (Amarinder Singh) and Badal sahib (Parkash Singh Badal) were there, the area lacked development, he said while promising to uplift the area. area.

    Channi said he has come like 'Sudama' and hoped that people of the Malwa region will take care of him like 'Lord Krishna'. We will register a big win in Malwa, said Channi who was flanked by senior Congress leader and former Union minister Pawan Bansal, whose son Manish Bansal is the party contestant from Barnala.

    Asked about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that he will lose from Chamkaur Sahib seat, Channi dared the AAP leader to contest against him from any constituency in Punjab. Let Kejriwal come and contest against me from any seat in Punjab, he said.

    Kejriwal on Sunday had taken a jibe at Channi for contesting from two seats, saying he was losing from the Chamkaur Sahib (SC) seat which the Congress leader currently represents.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Congress on Sunday had fielded Channi from the second assembly seat Bhadaur (SC). Channi is also contesting from his home turf Chamkaur Sahib seat.

    By fielding Channi from Bhadaur seat, the party was eying electoral gains in the politically significant Malwa region, which also has a good presence of Dalits in addition to their concentration in the Doaba area. The Congress’ move of fielding Channi from Bhadaur is also being seen as an attempt to check the AAP’s influence in the Sangrur and Barnala districts.

    Barnala district comprises three assembly segmentsBarnala, Mehal Kalan and Bhadaur which fall under the Sangrur Parliamentary constituency, which is represented by AAP MP and party’s CM face Bhagwant Mann.

    Channi, who replaced Amarinder Singh last year, is the first chief minister of Punjab from the Scheduled Caste community.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bhadaur #Charanjit Channi #India #Politics
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 02:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.