    MC Election update today February 11: Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar voter turnout lowest in first phase of UP polls

    MC Election update | Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar were two districts with the lowest voter turnout in the first phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh that concluded on Thursday, with Noida seat having just 50.1 per cent electors at polls, according to officials.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 11, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST
    Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar register lowest voter turnout in first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections

    Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar were two districts with the lowest voter turnout in the first phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh that concluded on February 10, with Noida seat having just 50.1 per cent electors at polls.

    The state's average voter turnout was recorded at 60.17 per cent, while the average in Ghaziabad stood at 54.77 per cent and in Gautam Buddh Nagar at 56.73 per cent, the Election Commission (EC) said.

    There are five assembly seats in Ghaziabad, which has around 29 lakh registered voters. The district also has the partial assembly seat of Dhaulana, which technically falls in the Hapur district.

    The elections were held in 58 assembly constituencies spanning 11 districts in western part of the state on February 10, with over 2.28 crore registered voters, of which only 60.17 per cent turned up at poll booths, according to the EC.

    Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address election meetings in Ghansali, Karnaprayag and Narendranagar assembly constituencies today.

    Punjab polls: 93 of the 1,304 candidates in the fray for February 20 Punjab Assembly polls 

    Only 93 of the 1,304 candidates are in the fray for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls are women, and another two are transgenders, according to officials. The oldest person in the fray is 94 years old and he is contesting from the Lambi Assembly constituency in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said on February 10.

    There are 2,14,99,804 registered voters in the state and 24,740 polling stations spread across 14,684 locations.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates #Assembly elections live updates 2022 #manipur assembly election 2022 #UP assembly election 2022 #Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022 #uttarakhand assembly election 2022
    first published: Feb 11, 2022 09:45 am
