Assembly Election 2022 | Voting underway for 7th and final phase of UP elections

Over 35 per cent of voters exercised their right till 1 pm of polling for the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 54 seats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi, on March 7. (Image: AFP)

Polling for the final phase of UP Assembly election 2022 is underway in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra districts. Of the 54 seats in this phase, 11 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two for the Scheduled Tribes. (Image: ANI)

A police man stands to check the voter id cards at a polling station during the last phase of state assembly election in Varanasi in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, March 7. (Image: Reuters)

Voters pose as they arrive at a polling station to cast their ballot during the final phase of the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections, in Varanasi on March 7. (Image: AFP)

Women display ink marks on their fingers after casting their votes during the seventh and final phase of Uttar Pradesh state legislature elections in Varanasi district, Uttar Pradesh, March 7. (Image: AP)

A sadhu shows his ink marked finger after casting their ballot during the final phase of the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections, in Varanasi on March 7. (Image: AFP)

UP minister Ravindra Jaiswal casts his vote at Government Girls Inter College, Maldahiya in Varanasi. (Image: ANI)

Union minister and Apna Dal (Sonelal), National President, Anupriya Patel casts her vote in Mirzapur. (Image: ANI)

An elderly person came to polling booth to cast his vote, pulling his wife and a handicapped woman on a cart. The elderly couple after casting their vote said, "We don't want to waste our votes, that's why came on a cart." (Image: ANI)