English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosPolitics

    Assembly Election 2022 | Voting underway for 7th and final phase of UP elections

    Over 35 per cent of voters exercised their right till 1 pm of polling for the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 54 seats on March 7. Polling for the final phase of UP Assembly election 2022 is underway in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra districts.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 07, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST
    Over 35 per cent of voters exercised their right till 1 pm of polling for the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 54 seats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi, on March 7. (Image: AFP)
    Over 35 per cent of voters exercised their right till 1 pm of polling for the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 54 seats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi, on March 7. (Image: AFP)
    Polling for the final phase of UP Assembly election 2022 is underway in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra districts. Of the 54 seats in this phase, 11 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two for the Scheduled Tribes. (Image: ANI)
    Polling for the final phase of UP Assembly election 2022 is underway in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra districts. Of the 54 seats in this phase, 11 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two for the Scheduled Tribes. (Image: ANI)
    A police man stands to check the voter id cards at a polling station during the last phase of state assembly election in Varanasi in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, March 7. (Image: Reuters)
    A police man stands to check the voter id cards at a polling station during the last phase of state assembly election in Varanasi in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, March 7. (Image: Reuters)
    Voters pose as they arrive at a polling station to cast their ballot during the final phase of the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections, in Varanasi on March 7. (Image: AFP)
    Voters pose as they arrive at a polling station to cast their ballot during the final phase of the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections, in Varanasi on March 7. (Image: AFP)
    Women display ink marks on their fingers after casting their votes during the seventh and final phase of Uttar Pradesh state legislature elections in Varanasi district, Uttar Pradesh, March 7. (Image: AP)
    Women display ink marks on their fingers after casting their votes during the seventh and final phase of Uttar Pradesh state legislature elections in Varanasi district, Uttar Pradesh, March 7. (Image: AP)
    A sadhu shows his ink marked finger after casting their ballot during the final phase of the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections, in Varanasi on March 7. (Image: AFP)
    A sadhu shows his ink marked finger after casting their ballot during the final phase of the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections, in Varanasi on March 7. (Image: AFP)
    UP minister Ravindra Jaiswal casts his vote at Government Girls Inter College, Maldahiya in Varanasi. (Image: ANI)
    UP minister Ravindra Jaiswal casts his vote at Government Girls Inter College, Maldahiya in Varanasi. (Image: ANI)
    Union minister and Apna Dal (Sonelal), National President, Anupriya Patel casts her vote in Mirzapur. (Image: ANI)
    Union minister and Apna Dal (Sonelal), National President, Anupriya Patel casts her vote in Mirzapur. (Image: ANI)
    An elderly person came to polling booth to cast his vote, pulling his wife and a handicapped woman on a cart. The elderly couple after casting their vote said, "We don't want to waste our votes, that's why came on a cart." (Image: ANI)
    An elderly person came to polling booth to cast his vote, pulling his wife and a handicapped woman on a cart. The elderly couple after casting their vote said, "We don't want to waste our votes, that's why came on a cart." (Image: ANI)
    A security personnel stands guard as voters stand in a queue to cast their ballot at a polling station in Varanasi on March 7. (Image: AFP)
    A security personnel stands guard as voters stand in a queue to cast their ballot at a polling station in Varanasi on March 7. (Image: AFP)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #2022 Assembly Elections #2022 up election phase 7 #Slideshow #UP assembly election 2022 #Uttar Pradesh
    first published: Mar 7, 2022 04:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.