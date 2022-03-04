English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosPolitics

    UP Assembly Election 2022 | Parties campaign extensively ahead of last phase of polls

    Leaders of the BJP, Congress, BSP, SP and TMC geared up to campaign ahead of the last phase of UP elections 2022.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 04, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on March 4 in support of BJP candidates, ahead of the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on March 7. Leaders of the BJP, Congress, BSP, SP and even TMC geared up to campaign ahead of the last phase of UP elections 2022. (Image: AFP)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on March 4 in support of BJP candidates, ahead of the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on March 7. Leaders of the BJP, Congress, BSP, SP and even TMC geared up to campaign ahead of the last phase of UP elections 2022. (Image: AFP)
    Post his roadshow, Modi offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. (Image: ANI)
    Post his roadshow, Modi offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. (Image: ANI)
    PM Modi began his roadshow from Maldahiya Chowk in Varanasi. (Image: ANI)
    PM Modi began his roadshow from Maldahiya Chowk in Varanasi. (Image: ANI)
    PM Narendra Modi's roadshow draws large crowds as he campaigns for the last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Varanasi. (Image: ANI)
    PM Narendra Modi's roadshow draws large crowds as he campaigns for the last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Varanasi. (Image: ANI)
    Congress General Secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a roadshow in Varanasi on March 3, ahead of the final phase of UP Assembly polls 2022 (Image: PTI)
    Congress General Secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a roadshow in Varanasi on March 3, ahead of the final phase of UP Assembly polls 2022 (Image: PTI)
    Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati during a public meeting for the ongoing UP Assembly polls, in Varanasi on March 3. Mayawati said her party will form the government in the state and send Chielf Minister Yogi Adityanath back to his mutt, alleging that he worked with a narrow and casteist mindset, and ignored Dalits, backwards and Muslims at every level, as per PTI reports. (Image: PTI)
    Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati during a public meeting for the ongoing UP Assembly polls, in Varanasi on March 3. Mayawati said her party will form the government in the state and send Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath back to his mutt, alleging that he worked with a narrow and casteist mindset, and ignored Dalits, backwards and Muslims at every level, as per PTI reports. (Image: PTI)
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is supporting SP-led alliance, campaigning in Varanasi with Samajwadi Party President Akhislesh Yadav. (Image: PTI)
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is supporting SP-led alliance, campaigns in Varanasi with Samajwadi Party President Akhislesh Yadav. (Image: PTI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #2022 UP election #2022 up election phase 7 #Indian Politics #PM Narendra Modi #Politics #Slideshow #UP assembly election 2022 #UP CM Yogi Adityanath #UP Election 2022
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 10:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.