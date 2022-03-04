UP Assembly Election 2022 | Parties campaign extensively ahead of last phase of polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on March 4 in support of BJP candidates, ahead of the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on March 7. Leaders of the BJP, Congress, BSP, SP and even TMC geared up to campaign ahead of the last phase of UP elections 2022. (Image: AFP)

Post his roadshow, Modi offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. (Image: ANI)

PM Modi began his roadshow from Maldahiya Chowk in Varanasi. (Image: ANI)

PM Narendra Modi's roadshow draws large crowds as he campaigns for the last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Varanasi. (Image: ANI)

Congress General Secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a roadshow in Varanasi on March 3, ahead of the final phase of UP Assembly polls 2022 (Image: PTI)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati during a public meeting for the ongoing UP Assembly polls, in Varanasi on March 3. Mayawati said her party will form the government in the state and send Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath back to his mutt, alleging that he worked with a narrow and casteist mindset, and ignored Dalits, backwards and Muslims at every level, as per PTI reports. (Image: PTI)