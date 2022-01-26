MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Associate Partners:

  • Kotak Mutual Fund
  • Pharmeasy
  • Indiabulls
  • SBI

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Technology Partner

Dell Technologies

Associate Partners

Kotak Mutual Fund
Pharmeasy
Indiabulls
SBI
Live Now |Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso.
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Punjab Elections 2022: Akali Dal's Bikram Majithia to contest against Congress's Navjot Singh Sidhu in Amritsar East

Majithia, the brother-in-law of Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, is accused in a drug racket case. On January 25, the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him protection against arrest for three days.

Moneycontrol News
January 26, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia will contest against state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu in the February 20 assembly elections, party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced on January 26.

Majithia will also contest from Majitha seat, from where he was elected in 2017. Sidhu, who won from Amritsar East with a margin of over 42,000 votes in 2017, is contesting from the seat again.

Majithia is accused in a case related to allowing illicit drugs smuggling and harbouring offenders involved in the drugs trade. On January 25, the Punjab and Haryana High Court  granted him protection against arrest for three days.

The protection was given to enable Majithia to approach the Supreme Court for challenging the dismissal of his bail application dismissed by the  High Court on January 24

Close

Related stories

Punjab is going to the polls in single phase on February 20.

READ: Punjab elections 2022: Seat-sharing pact inked, BJP to contest 65 seats, Captain's party 37

Majithia is SAD's general secretary and the brother-in-law of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal who was Punjab's deputy chief minister till 2017. The drug racket case was unearthed in 2013 and  Majithia's alleged involvement emerged in 2014.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2022 Punjab Assembly elections #Bikram Singh Majithia #Congress party #Current Affairs #India #Navjot Singh Sidhu #Politics #Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)
first published: Jan 26, 2022 06:52 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.