With assets worth Rs 250 crore, this AAP candidate is Punjab's richest in assembly election

Punjab assembly elections 2022: Kulwant Singh, Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate from Mohali Urban, is a realtor. (Image posted on Facebook by Kulwant Singh)

Aam Aadmi Party’s Kulwant Singh, who is contesting the Punjab Assembly election from the Mohali Urban constituency, is the richest candidate in the polls. Singh and his wife have declared assets worth Rs 250 crore in his election affidavit.

Singh, who is a realtor, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party in December last year. He has previously served as the mayor of Mohali.

The 60-year-old assembly election candidate is the owner of Janta Land Promoters Limited, which has real estate projects in Mohali, Ludhiana as well as Himachal Pradesh.

Other wealthy candidates contesting the Punjab Assembly elections include Congress’ Rana Gurjeet Singh from the Kapurthala constituency and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal from Lambi.

Rana Gurjeet Singh, who is Punjab’s employment generation and training minister, declared in his affidavit that he and his wife, Rana Rajbans Kaur, own assets worth over Rs 125 crore.

Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife, former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, have assets worth over Rs 122 crore, according to the former’s election affidavit.

Voting for the 117-member Punjab assembly will be held in a single phase on February 20. The results will be announced on March 10 along with those of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

Congress, the incumbent party in the state, has declared Charanjit Singh Channi as its chief ministerial candidate. Channi, who Punjab’s chief minister at present, will contest the 2022 assembly election from Bhadaur seat.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s CM candidate is Bhagwant Mann. He will fight the election from Dhuri Assembly segment.