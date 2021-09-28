MARKET NEWS

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi allocates portfolios to ministers, Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa gets home affairs

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who took oath as the chief minister on September 20, gave the Local Government, Parliamentary Affairs Department to senior cabinet colleague Brahm Mohindra.

PTI
September 28, 2021 / 01:47 PM IST
File image of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday allocated portfolios to the new ministers keeping 14 departments with himself and giving home affairs to deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and health to other deputy O P Soni.

Channi, who took oath as the chief minister on September 20, gave the Local Government, Parliamentary Affairs Department to senior cabinet colleague Brahm Mohindra.

Some of the key portfolios which will be held by the chief minister are power, excise, mining and geology, environment, and civil aviation.
Tags: #Charanjit Singh Channi #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Punjab
first published: Sep 28, 2021 01:47 pm

