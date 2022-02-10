MARKET NEWS

    Manipur Assembly Elections 2022 | Election Commission revises poll dates, check schedule here

    The revised voting dates for the first phase of elections will now be on February 28 while the second phase will take place on March 5.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
    (Representative image: Reuters)

    (Representative image: Reuters)


    The Election Commission of India on February 10 revised the Assembly poll dates for Manipur.

    The revised voting dates for the first phase of elections will now be on February 28 while the second phase will take place on March 5.

    Earlier, the first phase was schedules for February 27 while the second phase was scheduled on instead of March 3.

    In a statement, EC said the decision is based on inputs, representations, past precedent, logistics, ground situations and "all facts and circumstances in the matter".

    Recently, the EC had rescheduled date of Punjab poll from February 14 to February 20 following demands and the state government and various political parties.

    Meanwhile on February 6, Manipur CM N Biren Singh filed his nomination papers from Heingang constituency in Imphal East district for the upcoming assembly election.

    Apart from that, a pre-poll alliance called Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA) was also formed in the state by six non-BJP parties - the Congress, CPI, CPI (M), Forward Block, RSP and JD (S).

    The alliance was announced at a press conference held jointly by the six political parties at the Congress Bhawan.

    The MPSA leaders said that they have agreed to implement a 18-point agenda if they voted to power in Manipur.

    The agenda includes saving the territorial integrity of Manipur and historical boundaries of the state, to enact the right to free healthcare laws to benefit the people of Manipur, to provide unemployment allowance to the youths of the state, to preserve communal harmony in the state and to deliver economic justice by ensuring livelihood income to every family in Manipur, the leaders said.

    (With PTI Inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 07:23 pm
