App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 07:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra Congress leader's son's possible entry in BJP opposed

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil's son Sujay has already announced he will contest from the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency, currently represented by BJP MP Dilip Gandhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appears to be facing opposition from a section in the BJP to the possible induction of Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil's son into the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil's son Sujay has already announced he will contest from the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency, currently represented by BJP MP Dilip Gandhi.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is also the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly.

Sujay Vikhe Patil, a practising neuro surgeon in Ahmednagar, had last week met state minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan in Mumbai, sparking rumours of his entry into the ruling party.

related news

However, Gandhi supporters do not appear enthused by Sujay Vikhe Patil's possible entry into the BJP and prospect of him contesting the next month's Lok Sabha polls.

They feel if Sujay Vikhe Patil joins the BJP, he should contribute to the party's growth before given a poll ticket.

At a BJP meeting here Monday, they appealed to Fadnavis to let Sujay Vikhe Patil first work for the party and strengthen it in the western Maharashtra district.

"He (Sujay Vikhe Patil) can be given a chance in the next Lok Sabha elections. First he should be asked to serve the party," a Gandhi supporter said at the meeting.

The NCP had contested from the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 and the party appears unwilling to give it to the Congress as part of their proposed seat-sharing arrangement.

Speculation is rife that Sujay Vikhe Patil would join the BJP Tuesday.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 07:46 am

tags #BJP #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

India Cuts Royalty, Raises Price of GM Cotton Seeds In a Fresh Blow to ...

SPECIAL | We Have Bench Strength but Lack Experience: Mandhana

How the 'Congress Factor' Can be a Double-edged Sword for SP-BSP Allia ...

Delhi Woman Dragged Behind Bike as She Chased Robbers, CCTV Captures S ...

Karnataka CET 2019: KEA Postpones Exam to Avoid Clash with LS Polls. C ...

A Biopic on Mother Teresa Featuring International and Indian Actors in ...

House Speaker Pelosi Calls of Waves to Impeach Trump, Says 'He's Just ...

Robot Visits 78-year-old Man in Hospital, Tells Him That He is Dying

Parineeti Chopra on 'Kesari': People Might Say My Role is Too Small Bu ...

RBI had warned of demonetisation impact on economy; no material effect ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Social media do's and don'ts for candidates, parties

Government notifies phased import duty hike on electric PV parts, lith ...

India and US say Pakistan must take 'concerted action' to dismantle te ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Here are the bulk and block deals of March 11

NSE launches weekly options on NIFTY IT index

Oil gains 1 percent as Saudi minister stands by OPEC output cuts

Crisis-hit Jet Airways defaults on foreign loan repayment; Etihad Airw ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Battered passport, damaged book among items ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: Kerala set for toughest triangular contest in ...

Captain Marvel is no Wonder Woman; Brie Larson's superhero draws stren ...

Threat to prosecute The Hindu under Official Secrets Act is silly, unl ...

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is a bit handicapped when it comes to face unlo ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

ISL 2018-19: Flurry of late goals take Bengaluru FC to second consecut ...

Will Ranveer Singh work with Meghna Gulzar on Field Marshal Sam Maneks ...

Shah Rukh Khan and Coldplay's Chris Martin share quite the bromance

Is Parineeti Chopra set to be cast in SS Rajamouli’s RRR? Most likel ...

Ananya Birla 'hits' back at a troll in style but a copy check would ha ...

Nirbhaya Revisited: Netflix's Delhi Crime is a critical reality of wom ...

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji is creating magic with Ranbir Kapoor

Parineeti Chopra keen to venture into the digital world, but not over ...

Photograph EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's poor time management irks ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.