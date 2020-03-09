App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

London woman becomes CM candidate for Bihar Assembly polls 2020: Who is Pushpam Priya Choudhary?

With the tag-line “Plurals has arrived”, Priya appealed to the people of Bihar to join her party if they love their state and hate the politics.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@pushpampc13
Image: Twitter/@pushpampc13

London-based Pushpam Priya Choudhary has declared herself as the chief ministerial candidate for the 2020 Assembly elections in Bihar.

Priya, who belongs to Darbhanga but lives in London, announced her candidature for the post of the chief minister of Bihar on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8.

In her social media post, Priya mentioned herself as the president of Plurals and the CM candidate in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

With the tag-line "Plurals has arrived", Priya appealed to the people of Bihar to join her party if they love their state and hate the politics.

“Love Bihar, Hate Politics? Join The Most Progressive Political Party,” said the post.

On her website, dedicated to Plurals, she challenged “the incompetent and insensitive Politicians of Bihar”.

“Join me to challenge the system. Reject dirty politics,” urged Priya on the website.

Priya is the daughter of former Janata Dal (United) MLC Vinod Choudhary. She has completed her higher education in the UK. The website shows her educational background as a post-graduate in Development Studies from the Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex, UK and Master of Public Administration from London School of Economics & Political Science, UK.

The website is also offering people to register, volunteer and support the party by donating money.

Currently, Bihar is ruled by a BJP-JD(U)-LJP coalition headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 10:08 am

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs #India #Politics

