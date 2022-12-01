English
    Gujarat Assembly elections: Voting ends in first phase

    The second phase of elections will be held on December 5 and results will be announced on December 8.

    PTI
    December 01, 2022 / 05:06 PM IST
    Voters in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat cast ballots on December 1 in crucial local elections, a vote that is seen as a barometer of his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) popularity ahead of a 2024 general election in India. (Image: AP)

    Voting ended for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions at 5 pm on Thursday.

    While the final voting figures were awaited, 48.48 per cent turn-out was recorded till 3 pm, the Election Commission said.Barring a few minor incidents and some reports of problems in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the voting process, which commenced at 8 am, remained largely peaceful.

    The second phase of elections will be held on December 5 and results will be announced on December 8.
