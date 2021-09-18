MARKET NEWS

English
Former BJP leader Babul Supriyo joins Trinamool Congress

Babul Supriyo was welcomed into the party in the presence of TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and TMC MP Derek O’Brien.

Moneycontrol News
September 18, 2021 / 05:04 PM IST
Former BJP leader Babul Supriyo joins TMC (Image: Twitter/ AITC)

Former union minister and sitting MP Babul Supriyo joined West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress on September 18.

He was welcomed into the party in the presence of TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and TMC MP Derek O’Brien.

The official Twitter handle of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) tweeted: “National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, former Union Minister and sitting MP Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool family.”

After joining Trinamool, Babul Supriyo said: “I meant it from my heart when I said I will leave politics. However, I felt there was a huge opportunity that was entrusted to me (on joining TMC). All my friends said my decision to leave politics was wrong and emotional.”

Close

He added: “I am very proud that I am changing my decision. I am coming back for a great opportunity to serve Bengal. I am very excited. I will meet Didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) on Monday. I am overwhelmed by the warm welcome.”

“Didi and Abhishek have given me a great opportunity. As I have joined TMC, there is no point in holding on to my seat in Asansol. I've come into politics because of Asansol. I will do for that constituency as much as possible.”

The move comes a month after the former BJP leader and Asansol MP had announced that he was quitting politics and said he would not join any other political party.

He had said in August: “I will continue to work constitutionally as an MP in Asansol. Politics is beyond the constitutional post, and I withdraw myself from it. I will not join any other party. I will vacate the MP bungalow in Delhi and release security personnel from their duties soon.”

Notably, Babul Supriyo lost his post in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ministry during the Cabinet reshuffle in July this year. Days after that he quit the party citing a difference of opinion between him and other leaders of the West Bengal BJP unit.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Babul Supriyo #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #Trinamool Congress (TMC) #west bengal
first published: Sep 18, 2021 02:56 pm

