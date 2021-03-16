Exclusive: PC Chacko to join Sharad Pawar's NCP today, will campaign for LDF in Kerala

Source: ANI

Former Congress leader PC Chacko is likely to join the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The former member of parliament will campaign for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the upcoming Kerala elections. NCP is a member of ruling LDF alliance in Kerala.

“There are two fronts in Kerala. One is led by the Congress another by the Left. I left Congress, so naturally, I have to take a position. I can support the LDF,” Chacko told Money Control.

Chacko had last week announced his resignation from the Congress party, alleging group interest in deciding party candidates for the Kerala assembly elections.

The 74-year-old leader said he will meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar on March 16.

"Mr Pawar is supposed to be back from West Bengal today. I will meet him and may join NCP which is part of LDF. I will campaign for LDF in Kerala,” Chacko said.

A four-term Lok Sabha MP, Chacko has been in politics for more than four decades. Chacko started his political life as an activist of the Congress’s student wing Kerala Students Union (KSU). First elected to the Kerala Assembly in 1980, Chacko went on to become a minister in charge of Industries. He was elected to Lok Sabha in 1991.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF), the ruling alliance of left-wing political parties in Kerala, is contesting the April 6 assembly polls against United Democratic Front (UDF) - the Congress-led opposition coalition.

The LDF consists of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Kerala Congress (M), Nationalist Congress Party, Janata Dal (Secular), Indian National League, and various smaller parties.

The voters in Kerala have in the past alternated between the LDF and the UDF. In the upcoming election, the LDF hopes to continue its gains in the 140-member assembly of Kerala, the only state it rules, after a victory in the recent local body elections. The BJP, so far been a minor player in the state, has however been prepping to challenge the ruling Left-led coalition. The saffron party has roped in "Metro Man" E Sreedharan, who hails from Kerala.