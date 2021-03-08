Exclusive interview | ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan: BJP has the best secular credentials today; opposition parties brand it as religious

E Sreedharan

E Sreedharan is an iconic figure in India’s infrastructure development story. Sreedharan, 88, is credited with changing the face of public transport in India by spearheading projects such as the Konkan railway and Delhi Metro project while he served as the chief of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

In a surprise move, Sreedharan joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in February. Last week, speculation was rife that Sreedharan had emerged as BJP’s chief ministerial candidate for Kerala in the upcoming state election. Union Minister, V Muraleedharan tweeted saying E Sreedharan will be BJP’s Kerala chief ministerial candidate before clarifying later that party hadn’t taken a decision yet. The flip-flop came after state BJP President K Surendran said Sreedharan was a desirable CM candidate for the state elections.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Sreedharan - popularly known as ‘Metro Man’ - outlined his political vision for the state. He said BJP has the best secular credentials today in India which the opposition parties brand as ‘religious’. Sreedharan also spoke about the Kerala’s hurdles for development. The metroman also criticized the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) Government in the state saying in the last five years of LDF rule was more of propaganda than of substance. Their main interest was appointing party men in pivotal areas and positions. Edited excerpts:

Why did you choose to join active politics at this point?

Right form 1953, I have been working with the government and government agencies. Thus, I was able to serve the nation well and to my satisfaction. Now my last assignment viz. rebuilding of Palarivattom flyover is over. I am still mentally and physically agile and healthy. I felt my experience, knowledge and talents should be made available to the people of Kerala State and that is why I joined politics.

Did you ever discuss the CM candidate position before joining the BJP?

No.

What is your vision for Kerala … is there a clear roadmap for development?

Briefly, my vision for Kerala is overall development, particularly in 5 important areas—infrastructure, industry, health, education and save the state from financial bankruptcy.

What would you attribute for Kerala’s failure to progress as an industrial state after all these years?

The work culture in Kerala, the militant trade unionism, high cost of labour, unreliable and costly electric energy, unaffordable cost of land and governmental lethargy in attracting and nurturing industries.

What are the 3 big bottlenecks in your view for the development of the state?

High degree of corruption and nepotism at every level, huge government with no governance and poor delivery of developmental projects.

What will be your first major step if elected as Kerala CM?

Erase corruption at all levels of the Government, bring an entirely new work culture similar to what I had introduced in Konkan Railway and Delhi Metro and bring industries which can create wealth and job opportunities and bring sizable revenues to the Govt.

What is your view on BJP's approach to secular agenda?

BJP has the best secular credentials today although opposition parties brand it as religious.

How do you assess LDF government rule of last five years?

The last five years rule of LDF were more of propaganda than of substance. Their main interest was appointing party men in pivotal areas and positions. The rule of law was fully derailed. Indiscriminate and extra constitutional borrowing has led the state to a debt trap and financial bankruptcy.