English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Watch experts reveal smart investment to help ‘Reimagine Your Child’s Education Costs’ on March 11, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

Congress leader PC Chacko resigns from party, alleges groupism in Kerala unit

PC Chacko alleged that the party's candidates for April 6 Assembly polls in Kerala was being determined in an undemocratic way by two groups --"A" group headed by Oommen Chandy and "I" group headed by Ramesh Chennithala.

PTI
March 10, 2021 / 03:10 PM IST
Source: ANI

Source: ANI

In a blow to the Congress in poll bound Kerala, Senior leader PC Chacko on Wednesday announced his resignation from the party, alleging group interest in deciding party candidates for the assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference, Chacko said he will send his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

He alleged that the party's candidates for April 6 Assembly polls in Kerala was being determined in an undemocratic way by two groups --"A" group headed by Oommen Chandy and "I" group headed by Ramesh Chennithala.

The two groups have been active in the state unit of Congress since the period of veteran leader and late K Karunkaran and senior leader AK Antony.

While the A group was then headed by Antony, the I group was led by Karunakaran.
PTI
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #Current Affairs #Kerala #Kerala Election 2021 #P C Chacko #Politics
first published: Mar 10, 2021 03:10 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk Podcast | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the budget and how the state is coping since COVID-19 struck

Policy Talk Podcast | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the budget and how the state is coping since COVID-19 struck

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.