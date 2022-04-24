Democracy has reached grassroots in J&K, central schemes moving fast: PM Modi in Jammu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jammu and Kashmir on April 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on April 24 that democracy has reached grassroots in Jammu and Kashmir and various government schemes were being implemented at a fast clip in the Union Territory.

PM Modi took part in the celebration of the National Panchayati Raj Day, observed each year on April 24. This was the prime minister’s first official visit to the UT since August 2019 when Article 370 that granted special status to the erstwhile state was scrapped.

“This year’s Panchayati Raj Day, being celebrated in J&K marks a big change. It is a matter of great pride that when democracy has reached the grassroots level in J&K, I am addressing Gram Sabhas from across the country from here,” he said.

The prime minister said the region had touched several milestones in the last 2-3 years. “Earlier, governments wouldn't implement central schemes here, we made it possible," he said.

The erstwhile state did not have an elected government since June 2018 when the Centre’s rule was imposed following the collapse of the coalition government headed by People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti after alliance partner Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) called off its support.

The PM launched development projects worth Rs 20,000 crore from Palli village in Jammu's Samba district that has been billed as India’s first carbon-neutral panchayat.

“We have taken a pledge to make India carbon neutral. It is in that direction that Palli village has become carbon neutral. There have been discussions on making the world carbon neutral involving global leaders but this is India, we have made it possible in this village,” he said.

On November 1, 2021 PM Modi announced that India will achieve the target of net-zero emissions by 2070.

Modi said new dimensions of development have been created in the UT in the last 2-3 years. Many private investors are interested to come to J&K, he said. A 12-member delegation from the UAE was also present at the event in Palli village. The delegation is expected to meet Modi. About a month ago, a 34-member business delegation from the UAE visited the Valley on a four-day trip.

Modi's visit will be keenly watched by local politicians who expect the return of statehood to J&K and announcement of Assembly elections. The government revoked the Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and bifurcated it into the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on August 5, 2019.

The PM also expressed satisfaction over the 175 central laws being implemented in the UT since August 5. “This has benefited the women of J&K, Dalit, Balmiki etc,” he said.

The politicians also expect that the PM will indicate continuation of his engagement with them, a move he initiated during his meeting with leaders from the UT in Delhi on June 24 last year.

The visit comes at a time when the J&K Delimitation Commission is about to complete its exercise to carve out seven additional Assembly segments in the UT, increasing the House strength to 90 seats.

Among the projects, the PM laid the foundation stone for Ratle and Kwar Hydroelectric projects. The 850-MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project will be constructed on the Chenab river in Kishtwar District at a cost of around Rs 5300 crore. The 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project will also be built on the Chenab river in Kishtwar District at a cost of over Rs 4,500 crore. Both the projects will help meet the power requirements of the region.

The PM also inaugurated the Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel, built at a cost of over Rs 3,100 crore. The 8.4-kilometre tunnel would reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and reduce journey time by around one and a half hour. He also laid the foundation stone of three road packages of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, being built at a cost of over Rs 7,500 crore.





