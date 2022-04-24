English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    J&K's Palli creates history as India's first 'carbon neutral panchayat'; PM Modi inaugurates 500 KV solar plant

    The prime minister said that Palli has shown the way to the country for achieving carbon neutral state. "People of Palli has helped in the project. They have also provided food to people engaged in the project," he said.

    PTI
    April 24, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST
    File picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    File picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The nondescript hamlet of Palli in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Samba entered into the 'modern history' of India on Sunday as country's first "carbon neutral panchayat" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicating to the nation 500 KV solar plant, installed in a record time of nearly three weeks. Modi, inaugurated the solar power plant amid cheer and applause from the people.

    The prime minister said that Palli has shown the way to the country for achieving carbon neutral state. "People of Palli has helped in the project. They have also provided food to people engaged in the project," he said.

    In all 1,500 solar panels put up on the total area of 6,408 square metres will provide clean electricity to 340 houses in the model panchayat under the central government's Gram Urja Swaraj' programme, officials said.

    The residents of Palli in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba border district are upbeat over the Prime Minister's vist to their village. They term this day as the "red letter day" in the India's modern history of development and transformation.

    "It is red letter day for us. With the blessing of Modi ji, the village has entered into history of India as first carbon neutral solar village. We thank Prime Minister for choosing this hamlet across country," Palli villager Gurdeep Singh said.

    Close

    Related stories

    From the macadamised roads to the recently launched electric bus service, the village located just 17 kms from the winter capital Jammu is witnessing a major transformation with an upgraded Panchayat Ghar, renovated government high school building, a new pond and improved playfields.

    The project was completed at a cost of Rs 2.75 crore in a record time, officials said. The electricity generated will be distributed to the village, having a daily requirement of 2,000 units, through the local power grid station.

    The village, which has 450 houses, have been given solar Chulhas' (stoves) and all the houses will be covered by the next phase after the prime minister's visit, the officials said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #carbon neutral #Jammu & Kashmir #PM Modi #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #solar plant
    first published: Apr 24, 2022 02:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.