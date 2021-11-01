India to achieve 'net zero' carbon emissions by 2070: PM Modi at COP26 climate summit

PM Modi addressing UN climate change conference 2021 in the UK (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that India will achieve the target of net-zero emissions by 2070.

Delivering the National Statement at the inaugural Leader's summit part of COP26 in Glasgow, Modi said India will increase its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030. It will also fulfill 50 percent of its energy requirements from renewable energy sources by 2030.

"Between, now and 2030, India will reduce it's total projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes. By 2030, India will reduce the carbon intensity of its economy by 45 percent," the PM said.

Modi also stressed that India expects the developed world to make $1 trillion available for climate finance, as soon as possible. "India also understands and shares the pain of other developing countries and has continuously been vocal about their expectations," Modi said.

Today the entire world acknowledges that India is the only major economy in the world that has delivered both in letter and spirit, the Prime Minister said.

"I am pleased that a developing country like India that is working on lifting millions of people out of poverty and improve the ease of living for millions and which makes up 17 percent of the world population but is responsible for only 5 percent of global emissions, it is that India that has spared no effort sin fulfilling it's duties.

"India has spared no efforts in fulfilling its duties. We are making all possible efforts in a resolute manner, and we will show results," he stressed.

Today, in terms of installed renewable energy capacity, India is ranked fourth in the world. In the last 7 years, India has increased its non fossil fuel energy by 25 percent and this now represents 40 percent of our energy mix," the PM said. He also said that more people travel on the Indian railway than the entire global population, adding that the entire railways has committed to attain net zero status by 2030.

This initiative alone will reduce carbon emissions by 60 million tonnes annually. India's LED bulb campaign is annually reducing 40 million tonnes of carbon emissions, Modi said.

The PM also coined a new acronym as part of his vision to combat climate change. "I want to give you one word which can bring the world together. This word is LIFE, that stands for Lifestyle for Environment. Today it is necessary that all of us come together as a collective partnership and take LIFE forward as a movement. It can be given an institutional framework and become a mass movement for an environmentally conscious lifestyle," he said.