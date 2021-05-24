MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

'Congress Toolkit' tweets by BJP leaders continue to be labelled as 'manipulated media'

The tweets can be seen on the feed of at least five accounts, such as Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, party’s national social media in-charge Priti Gandhi and national spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Moneycontrol News
May 24, 2021 / 05:46 PM IST
Tweets related to 'Congress Toolkit' from verified BJP accounts continue to be labelled as 'manipulated media', even after the central government asked Twitter to remove the tag.

Tweets related to 'Congress Toolkit' from verified BJP accounts continue to be labelled as 'manipulated media', even after the central government asked Twitter to remove the tag.

Tweets related to 'Congress Toolkit' from verified BJP accounts continue to be labelled as 'manipulated media', even after the central government asked Twitter to remove the tag.

The tweets can be seen on the feed of at least five accounts, such as Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, party’s national social media in-charge Priti Gandhi and national spokesperson Sambit Patra, reported The Hindu. Some other BJP leaders who have shared the 'Congress toolkit', include BJP co-in charge of Andhra Pradesh Sunil Deodhar, party’s media panellist Charu Pragya and Delhi general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal.

These leaders in their tweets have shared documents alleging the use of a toolkit by  Congress to hurt Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image.

On May 24, Delhi Police also sent a notice to Twitter seeking an explanation for flagging Sambit Patra's tweet as "manipulated media". The special cell of Delhi Police has issued the notice, ANI reported.

On May 21, Twitter has been asked by the Indian government to remove the "manipulated media" tag from the tweets.

Close

Related stories

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in a "strong communication" sent to Twitter, has asked the company to remove the flags on toolkit-related tweets as an inquiry would reveal whether it is manipulated or not, The Hindu reported citing a ministry source.

However, the microblogging website has not removed the label. According to Twitter's 'synthetic and manipulated media policy', it can label tweets that include media that have been deceptively altered or fabricated.

“In order to determine if media have been significantly and deceptively altered or fabricated, we may use our own technology or receive reports through partnerships with third parties. In situations where we are unable to reliably determine if media have been altered or fabricated, we may not take action to label or remove them,” the company policy states.

Experts say that the government does not have the authority to ask Twitter to remove the tag, and such a move has only raised concerns of censorship regarding the government, reported The Hindu.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #BJP #Congress #Congress Toolkit #Sambit Patra #toolkit #Twitter
first published: May 24, 2021 05:46 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.