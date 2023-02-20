Cong sees politics of vengeance and vendetta behind ED raids on Chhattisgarh leaders

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused BJP of indulging in politics of vengeance.

The Congress on February 20 accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of indulging in vendetta politics after the Enforcement Directorate raided the premises of Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh.

Congress leaders alleged the raids were conducted three days ahead of the party’s 85th plenary session scheduled from February 24 to 26 at Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

“ED, the organisation entrusted by Mr Modi. ED, exterminating democracy, has been raiding our senior colleagues in Chhattisgarh. Five or six of our very senior colleagues have been raided. This is clearly the politics of vendetta, politics of vengeance, politics of harassment,” said Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.

Congress is not intimidated with the ED raids. It will continue to hold the plenary session in Chhattisgarh. The party leaders are not afraid and have nothing to hide, said the veteran Congressman.

“Mr Modi’s policy of FDI is fear, deceit and intimidation. The success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra followed by the Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan and now the 85th plenary where 15,000 delegates are expected to participate. Six resolutions will be adopted. We have brought about a transformation in Indian politics. We have shaken this government,” said Jairam Ramesh.

Jairam Ramesh also alleged that Prime Minister Modi is quite on Adani scam, Chinese incursions and has unleased the ED on the Congress party.

“Where he needs to unleash the ED, he doesn’t unleash it. Those people against whom the ED has been unleashed in the past after they have joined the BJP, they have become innocent.”

The Congress party is not aware how long the raids will continue, but it is prepared to face any challenge.

“These raids have given us a booster dose to be even more aggressive against the Prime Minister and his third rate politics of vengeance, vendetta, harassment,” Ramesh said.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged the ED has carried out 3,010 raids in the last eight years and 95 percent of the raids were conducted on opposition leaders.